Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints: 10am Holy Communion (BCP)and St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP). 4pm Reid Hall, Boreham Street for Messy Church. This meeting is for all ages and includes games, crafts, teaching and an act of worship. It concludes with a light tea at 5pm.

OPEN GARDEN: A fundraiser with entry by voluntary donation for St Wilfrid’s Hospice charity is taking place tomorrow at Carters Corner Farm, Cowbeech Hill from 11am to 4pm. Enjoy gardens, lake, bluebell wood and smallholding.

COFFEE MORNING: The next Vitality Villages Coffee Morning is on Monday from 10am to noon at The Great Space below Herstmonceux Health Centre. There will be a demonstration by Nina from the Bowen Technique who will be demonstration some self-help techniques for relaxation stress and tension. There will also be a quiz and healthy cakes as well as coffee and tea. Please do go along. All welcome.

LIDO BY THE LAKE: Relax by the Lake at Lime Cross Nursery with the Sunday paper and feel liberated and invigorated by plunging into the crystal-clear waters of the spring fed lake. Every Sunday until September 30 from 10 am to midday. Limited to 40 spaces for session. £7.50 per person. Bookings 011323 833229, email info@limecross.co.uk or in person.

WALKS GROUP: On Sunday at 10am meet Sue (832016 or mobile 07512 652962) and Trudi (845597) at Herstmonceux car park for a walk around Pembury or Brede High woods. There is a local evening walk on Tuesday of around 3 miles also meeting at the car park at 6.30pm. Please ring either walk leader to register and let them know you are coming along.

FLY FISHERS CLUB: The first fishing event of 2018 was at Brick Farm Lakes, back in February, when there was a very good turn-out of members to contest two new trophies put up by new Chairman Mike Carden, the Frost King Cup for the gents and the Snow Queen Shield for the ladies, the names of the trophies being quite apt, as although it was dry, with a bright blue sky and full sunshine, a bitingly cold north east wind made it decidedly uncomfortable and it was nice to be able to retreat to the comfort of the lodge for a warm up, a hot drink and a mid-morning bacon butty. A total of 37 fish were caught, with no less than 10 of the 15 hardy males fishing achieving their three-fish limit, top angler on the day proving to be Nick Spicer with a weight of 7lb 9oz, his catch including a fine brown trout of 3lb 13oz, the only brown and biggest fish of the day. Sadly the three ladies present didn’t fare quite so well, with just Mary Carden and Caroline Cutmore only managing a solitary fish each, Mary winning the trophy, her fish of 1lb 14oz being the larger. Caroline however shared the prize for the smallest fish in a four-way tie with David Carden, John Harratt and John Whitlock, all with fish of 1lb 6oz.