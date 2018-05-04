Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Family Service and Baptism and St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion(BCP) 6pm Evensong (BCP).

RAY AND SHELDON: The over 60s Social Group will be meeting on Friday May 11 at 2pm in Herstmonceux village small hall. Jazmine, Taxidermy and Me is the title of the talk on this occasion. All welcome. Enquiries on 01323 441244.

WALKS GROUP: The next two Tuesday walks have swapped places as per the programme. Tuesday May 8 will now be to meet Trudy 845597 at 6.30pm at Camberlot Road, Upper Dicker for Irene’s 3 mile walk with optional drinks at the Plough afterwards. Tuesday May 15 will now be the 3.7 mile walk meeting at 6.30pm at School Hill, Heathfield to The Star for refreshments afterwards with walk leader Helen on 07925 845684. Please ring either walk leader to register and let them know you are coming along.

THE WINDMILL: The Windmill at Windmill Hill is now open every Sunday plus the two Bank Holiday Mondays in May, so there are plenty of opportunities for you to visit. Sunday May 13 is when it is open for National Mills Day from 11am until 4.30pm. There will be Morris Dancers, refreshments, guided tours and other attractions.

ASTRONOMY OPEN EVENING: The Observatory on the Wartling Road is open tomorrow, Saturday, from 6.30pm. If you would like to find out more visit http://the-observatory.org/events.