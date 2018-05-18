Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Holy Communion (CW) and St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 4pm Reid Hall, Messy Church.

COFFEE MORNING: Vitality Villages will be holding their monthly coffee morning at the Great Space within Herstmonceux Health Centre on Monday between 10am and noon. This month’s speaker will be talking about Women Then and Now, a chance to share stories of what women have achieved and reflect on how things have changed. Join in the fun quiz too.

FAMILY OPEN DAY: Coming up on June 23 is the patient link group at the health centre family open day. It is all around being healthy so there will be talks on yoga, singing, tai chi, emotional wellbeing. There will be a guess the bone on the skeleton competition, and lots more. Keep the date free and more information will follow.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meetings take place on the third Wednesday of every month at 7.30pm in the village hall. New members and visitors, to have a taster, are always welcome. Forthcoming events: June 20, Magnetic Therapy, An Alternative to Pain Relief with Alan Cooke. Other events coming up include: Saturday June 6, Ladies New Clothing Sale from 10am noon in the village hall. Fantastic clothes and accessories at fantastic prices. Bring along your coins to raise money for the British Legion and Country Women of the World. Saturday July 7, 100 Kilometres in 100 Minutes, volunteers needed for this fun challenge. Also, WI Centenary and World War I Centenary

Memory Book is a book to be passed around the village for anyone to write a short story, poem or memory or account of something from the past 100 years (call Alison on 01323 833508 or Trudy on 01323 832532 for more information). The WI are also looking forward to creating a Collage of Local Folk. To this end, pictures and articles are wanted of notable characters, shopkeepers, clubs and societies, to be photographed and included in a village Time Capsule.

LONG LADY OF HAILSHAM: This is an herb garden project, the aim of which is to honour and celebrate 100 years of women getting the right to vote. Growing medicinal plants in a garden design of a woman lying in the land in contrast to the Long Man of Wilmington, she is a functional living medicinal growing source of health. Julia Behrens Medical herbalist has designed an herb garden in the shape of a woman to honour women in general as not only a memorial but as a tool kit to empower women to take control of their health. The garden will also be used as a teaching resource for everybody. Herstmonceux Integrative Health Centre created a building in an environment which encompassed the health and wellbeing of patients and staff alike and this garden will be reflect these values in its landscape with attention being brought to the origins of medicine and importance of sustainable health care where we can grow our own medicine. The project seeks to provide a creative and green space for the local community who do not have access to their own garden, opportunities to grow and learn about plants, sustainability, environmental issues and nature and nurture work in a GP practice. There is also a need to continue to develop a wildlife area space to make it more suitable for greater diversity of fauna and flora. The herb garden encourages people to get involved and local people volunteer their services and come to learn about environmental issues as well as to meet other people from their community. There will also be the very real health benefit that comes from being outside and active in a healthy environment. More information about this project next week. Come along to the open day on June 23 to see the herb garden project in action.

PLANT SALE: At Herstmonceux village hall tomorrow, Saturday, between 10 and noon you will be able to buy perennials, annuals, house plants, vegetables, gardening books and garden sundries. This is a fundraising event for All Saints church, Herstmonceux.

WALKS GROUP: On Tuesday there is a 4 to 5 mile walk meeting at 6.30pm in Herstmonceux car park to Boreham Street with walk leader Sylvia on 01323 832243. Please ring the walk leader to register and let them know you are coming along.

THE WINDMILL: The next fund-raising concert at Herstmonceux Castle will be at 7.30pm on Friday June 1. Shelley Katz on the piano will be joined by leading UK cellist Thomas Carroll to play works by Bach, Chopin and Frank. Tickets are £15 including a glass of wine at the interval. Available on the door or in advance on-line at https://castleconcerts.yapsody.com

CASTLE CONNECTIONS: This weekend there will be a celebration at Herstmonceux Castle of all the local community connections that are enjoyed with the Castle and grounds being at the heart of the community. This is from 11am to 4pm. All welcome.

MOTIVE FOR MURDER: A Tragedy, night museum and telescope event is being held at the Observatory Science Centre tomorrow from 7.30pm to midnight, the cost is £32pp. Book on 01323 832731 or for further details visit http://the-obseratory.org/events.

RAY AND SHELDON: The over 60s club meets next Friday May 25 at 2pm in the small Herstmonceux village hall. Hailsham Road. Peter Hill will be talking on Pills, Potions etc. All welcome. Enquiries 01323 441244.