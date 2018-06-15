Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Holy Communion (CW) and St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 4pm Reid Hall, Messy Church. Messy Church happens at the Reid Hall usually on the third Sunday of the month. This meeting is for all ages and includes games, crafts, teaching and an act of worship. It concludes with a light tea.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: The next meeting is on Wednesday at 7.30pm in the village hall. Alan Cooke will be talking about Magnetic Therapy for Pain Relief. All welcome. Visitors £3 including refreshments.

FAMILY OPEN DAY: At the Herstmonceux Integrative Health Centre on Saturday June 23 from 10am to 2pm. The day is about Empowering Your Health Choices. All patients and their families are invited and if you have friends and neighbours in the locality invite them as well. The practice is open for the day and everyone who works there as well as those we have links with it, will be there to share their wares. Very proud to be part of an integrated health practice, they know they are leading the way to the future for all our patients. Different and innovative they want to share what they do and what they have with as many as they can. In an Integrated Health centre the concept is to bring together all elements of health and take a holistic approach, which means that the practitioners look at you as a whole person. To showcase this, the Open Day is being organised jointly by the Practice members and the Patient Link Group to ensure there is a healthy balance of information and fun. They also want you to celebrate 70 years of the NHS with them and their novel approach, as demonstrated by their latest outstanding CQC award. There will be interactive displays, refreshments, competitions and talks as well as a chance to ask questions of your favourite practitioners. And fun activities for the children too. Any funds raised from this event or others by the Patient Link Group will go towards a new ear micro suction device. To find out more come along. There will be fresh fruit, smoothie bike get pedalling, children’s drawing and painting competition, face paints, guess the bones on the skeleton, talk from Dr Simmons, short sample walk on offer, yoga plus loads more.

WALKS GROUP: On Tuesday evening meet Sue (832016) at 6.30pm The Old Oak Inn, Arlington for a circular walk of 3 miles with drinks after. The next Sunday walk is on June 24 meeting Sylvia (832243) at 10am in Herstmonceux car park for a circular walk around Pett village including 4 open gardens for which admission is £6 with home-made teas available. Please ring the walk leader to register and let them know you are coming along. If in doubt about the difficulty of a walk or if the weather is poor please ring the walk leader before setting out. You are responsible for your own well-being and are advised to carry basic first aid and drinking water.

COFFEE MORNING: Vitality Villages will be holding their monthly coffee morning at the Great Space Herstmonceux Health Centre on Monday from 10am and noon. This month there will be a chair yoga session which allows everyone to take part in energising yoga stretches and relaxing breathing exercises which help to refresh, balance and calm the body and mind. Go along and join them for a cup of coffee or tea and take part in their fun quiz.

LIME CROSS NURSERY: Vicky and Helen spent last weekend creating a captivating conifer stand at RHS Chatsworth Plant Show. The theme of the display was Wellbeing, Wildness and Escapism. This came about as Vicky and Helen feel that conifers create a sense of nostalgia and escapism as they evoke memories of faraway places where they can be found in the wild. The stand was also a tribute to Jon Tate, Vicky and Helen’s Dad (co-founder of the nursery) who sadly died in 2014. Some of the mature plants on the stand had been grown and cared for by Jon he would have been so happy and proud to see his conifers showcased at Chatsworth. Vicky and Helen were thrilled to have won a Silver Gilt Medal. The Nursery was also honoured to be chosen as the featured nursery on BBC Gardeners World. The crew visited the nursery for the day capturing some amazing footage of our conifers and asking Vicky & Helen about life at the nursery and why conifers are coming back into fashion. The programme also features footage of the stand at Chatsworth and an interview with Vicky on the stand. Presenters Adam Frost, Carol Klein, Arit Anderson, Nick Bailey and Mark Lane share all the highlights of this year’s show in this one-hour special programme where the team seek out horticultural inspiration and planting design ideas in the show gardens and floral marquee.

Every Sunday from 10am to noon there is lido by the lake and Friday 6pm to 8pm and Saturday 8am to 10am is a yoga and wild swimming experience at the Nursery.

SPONSOR A COG: It was a very successful open Windmill on Sunday, but also enjoyed many more visitors than usual as part of the Herstmonceux 5 Garden Trail providing welcome refreshments. At the point when I arrived mid-afternoon 150 people had already been through the gate and they were still arriving in good numbers as I enjoyed a cuppa and scone in the sunshine. It was my first time visiting the Windmill having been writing about it for years, through its restoration and beyond. It really was a splendid experience and I did not even do the tour as I’m not good with heights, nor knees. However, I need not have worried as the virtual tour video in the base of the windmill and the 360 degree interactive screen, interesting displays and history were more than enough with commentary to give me the experience. There is a little shop also and a donation box. The Windmill needs to raise thousands of pounds each year to maintain it and to this end, the cog project is progressing well. Over 70 have now been fitted and shaped and you can help by sponsoring a cog from £10 by contacting the administrator at admin@windmillhillwindmill.org for a form or visit and pick one up whilst you are there. The Windmill is open every Sunday throughout the Summer months and some bank holiday Mondays too. Become a Friend of the Windmill and get regular updates or you could join the volunteer team. There is a Friends of the Windmill Hill Windmill special open evening today from 7pm to 9pm. Enjoy an exclusive evening tour of the windmill followed by a glass of wine in the roundhouse. If you are not yet a Friend you can join this evening for just £5 a year.

PRIMAVERA CHAMBER ENSEMBLE: This event is at Herstmonceux Castle on Sunday at 7.30pm. Tickets are £22 from 01323 730940.