Herstmonceux & Wartling

SUMMER FAIR: This takes place tomorrow, Saturday, on the recreation ground from 11am to 2pm. There will be archery, duck racing, barbecue, tombola, driving school, bouncy castle, candy floss, dog show, nerf guns and lots more.

NATURE DISCOVERY DAY: Reveal the wonders on your doorstep. Tomorrow, Saturday, from 9am to noon there will be a fully supervised activities day for all ages. There will be a nature treasure trail, learn to identify wild flowers, design and insect hotel, plant a flower for pollinators, help open the moth trap. Enjoy panoramic views from the Churchyard at Wartling church, Wartling Road. Refreshments are available or bring a picnic. There is plenty of free parking at the rear of The Lamb PH and there are disabled facilities in the church. Admission is free. For further details, please call 01323 833603 or 01323 832150.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Evensong (BCP), and St Mary Magdalene, 10am Holy Communion (CW).

THE WINDMILL: The Windmill at Windmill Hill will be open every Sunday in July to try and go along. Tickets for a prize draw are currently being sold for the Christmas opening on December 8. This is one of the many ways of obtaining valuable income for the mill. There are books of 5 tickets and it would be great if you bought some of these and also sell some too. They are available at the Windmill on their open days or you can contact 01323 832329 to get some. The cost of running the mill is around £10k per year, so it is vital that people visit, take part in and set up fundraising events including earning income from other income boosting ventures and the Trust is very grateful for your support. They would be very happy to see your and perhaps you could persuade others to become involved as more stewards are needed to help with the mill on an on-going basis. Contact the number above or email admin@windmillhillwindmill.org.

100 YEARS TEA PARTY: All Senior Citizens of Herstmonceux are cordially invited to a Tea Party, Old Time Music Hall and sing along on Friday July 20 from 3pm to 5pm. The WI is celebrating the 100 years of the organisation in the village and commemorating 100 years since the end of WW1 and the 100 years since the Suffragettes got the vote for some women. If you would like to go along or know someone who would appreciate an invitation to this free celebration call Alison (833508 or Trudy (832532). Transport can be arranged and a helping hand on request.

DIG FOR VICTORY: Competitors Entry Forms are now available and can be collected from the Herstmonceux Village Information Centre as well as from the Merrie Harriers Inn at Cowbeech. If you prefer to download and print a copy at home then you will be able to do so by connecting to the Cowbeech Bonfire Society page on Facebook. Entry forms need to be completed and returned by 11pm on Wednesday August 1. The actual event opens to the public at 1.30pm on Sunday August 5 and as the garden at the Merrie Harriers has been remodelled there is more space if you wish to bring your own seating or picnic blankets. Trophies and prizes will be presented by local Celebrity James Braxton, well-known for his Antiques Road Trip TV appearances. A local craftsman has been commissioned to create Tommy Atkins, a near six feet tall silhouette of a WW1 soldier to remind us of the sacrifices made by millions in the 1914 - 1918 conflict and to encourage generosity of giving when buying Remembrance Day Poppies. Tommy will appear somewhere in Cowbeech before the event and three more Tommies will appear around the Herstmonceux area in the period leading up to Remembrance Sunday.

WALKING GROUP: This Sunday meet Dawn (832016) and Sue 07512 652962) at 10am in Herstmonceux car park for a 5.5 mile Brede Woods and Sedlescombe walk. Refreshments will be available. On Tuesday meet Sue (as above) at High and Over car park, Alfriston for a 3.5 mile Downland and vineyard walk. If you would like to go along please contact the walk leaders to register.