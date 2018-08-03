Herstmonceux & Wartling

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Windmill Hill Horticultural Society has its Flower Show tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 4.30pm in the Reid Hall, Boreham Street. It has been 134 years since the first flower show so do go along and enjoy the flowers, vegetables and vintage teas. Email p.vasey@btinternet.com for any queries or further information.

CHURCH SERVICES: All Saints, Sunday, 10am Family Service; St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Evensong (BCP).

DIG FOR VICTORY: This Charity Village Show is staged by the Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust as part of its programme of fundraising events held throughout the year. Gates open at 1.30pm and there is free off-road parking nearby. Any surplus raised is used to support local good causes and so far in 2018 £9450 has been distributed. Visitors will find two large marquees displaying the best of flowers, vegetables, flower arranging, crafts, cookery and photography with those judged the best in their class receiving cash prizes. There are also cups and trophies to be awarded and this year James Braxton of Antiques Road Trip fame will be on hand to make the formal presentations. The popular Maggot Racing and Human Fruit Machine will again feature as well as other traditional sideshows, games and stalls, many harking back to the time of World War Two, and on display will be a selection of WW2 military vehicles with their owners on hand to answer any questions. Live music is a feature of this event with the popular Warbleton Brass Band alternating throughout the afternoon with solo vocals by Rosie Ann Page featuring a selection of wartime favourites. The garden of the Merrie Harriers has been remodelled and there is room to bring your own seating or picnic rug and the beer tent, barbecue and tea tent with home-made cake will be doing their best to satisfy both thirst and hunger. Normally the field events will finish by 6pm but in the evening the Merrie Harriers offers a special dinner menu but you will need to book in advance on 01323 833108. This is the 23rd year for the event but the promoters, Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust, want it to be popular with the community and maintain the entrance fee at just £1 per person.

WALKING GROUP: On Sunday at 10am meet Sally (07793 042045) in Dover road, Polegate for a 5 to 6 miles Polegate to Hankham walk. On Tuesday meet Sue (01323) 832016 at the Cuckoo Trail car park, Hellingly at 6.30pm for a 4 mile local walk. If you would like to go along please contact the walk leader to register.

ART EXHIBITION: There will be an exhibition of paintings by Christopher Reed from Sunday (2pm to 6pm) to Saturday August 11 (10am to 5pm) at the Free Church, Chapel Row.

POPPY WALK: As part of the WW1 Commemoration events, on August 11 there is a Church Poppy Walk from the village hall to Herstmonceux Church. Starting at 11am. The walk will start from the war memorial at Herstmonceux Village Hall over the fields to the war memorial at All Saints Parish Church. On the way it is planned to visit a special war memorial plaque at Herstmonceux Castle. Walkers will meet at the village hall to start the walk at 11am. The walk to the church is about two and a half miles. A picnic lunch will be provided at All Saints church. All welcome. Further information from Bernice 01323 833473. A number of groups in the parish have joined together to commemorate the one hundred year anniversary of the end of WW1 and to remember those both in the armed forces and on the civilian side who gave their lives or suffered injury. Soldier figures adorned with poppies have appeared around the parish along with Royal British Legion collection boxes. The students at the Castle have fundraised and are donating a Canadian Maple tree to be planted on the recreation ground.

WORKSHOP: There is a Buttons Kid’s Workshop for younger crafters (ages 7 upwards) who may need a bit of diversion at the end of the summer break. At this workshop they will be using buttons and bits to create 3D creatures at summer short workshops in Herstmonceux on Friday August 24. All materials provided. Workshops are from 10am to 11.30am, 12.30pm to 2pm or 2.30pm to 4pm and cost £7 each. Booking required at Crafts@TheMalthouse.co.uk.

SUMMER FAIR: It was Herstmonceux Church’s turn to host the joint Summer Fair this year and it was a very successful day. The weather was lovely, there were plenty of stalls and games to play and delicious cream teas in the church itself. Thank you to all those who ran stalls, supplied goods and prices, set up gazebos, collected tables and provided and served the create teas. Something like this day can only happen with a group of willing helpers. Thank you to all that came and played. Financially it was also a good time, making over £1300 divided between the two churches, but the best bit was the fun and laughter that resounded around the churchyard. Well done everyone, watch out for next year, it will be in the Wartling Church churchyard.