Herstmonceux & Wartling

POPPY WALK: Tomorrow, Saturday, as part of the WW1 Commemoration events, there is a Church Poppy Walk from the Village Hall to Herstmonceux Church starting at 11am. The walk starts at the war memorial at Herstmonceux village hall over the fields to the war memorial at All Saints parish church. On the way it is planned to visit a special war memorial plaque at Herstmonceux Castle. The walk to the church is about two and a half miles. A picnic lunch will be provided at All Saints church. All welcome. Further information from Bernice 01323 833473.

OPEN GARDEN: Butlers Farmhouse, Butlers Lane, Herstmonceux BN27 1QH is open tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday for the National Gardens Open for Charity Scheme between 1pm and 5pm. There will be live jazz in the garden. Entry is £6 adults, children free. There will be refreshments and plants for sale. There is wheelchair access. More information at ns.org.uk.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Evensong (BCP); and St Mary Magdalene, 10am Holy Communion (CW).

WALKING GROUP: On Tuesday meet Carol (842786) and Sheila (487696) at 6.30pm at the Long Man car park, Wilmington for a walk of three to four miles. On Sunday August 19 at 10am meet Sylvia (832243) at Herstmonceux car park for a Guestling walk. More details on registration. If you would like to go along please contact the walk leader to register.

WINDMILL TRUST: Local band Recycled, have once again agreed to play at a fundraising dance for the Windmill at Windmill Hill on Saturday September 8. The dance will be at Herstmonceux Village Hall.

1960s CHARITY DANCE: The City Rhodes Sound will be providing the live music for the next opportunity to help raise funds for Parkinsons UK, Eastbourne Branch on Saturday September 29 at 7.30pm for 8pm start until 11.30pm. The tickets are £12.50 including Ploughmans Supper in advance from Dawn or Cecil on (01323) 832304. This is a very popular event so book early to avoid disappointment. There will be a licenced bar.

COFFEE MORNING: This month the coffee morning is on Saturday August 18 in Wartling Church. Pop along between 10am and noon.

PLANT SALE: The event in May raised the grand total of £807 for church funds, a wonderful result especially considering the other event on that day. Thanks to all who donated plants, helped on the morning, set up, cleared up and of course who bought plants, books and sundried and raffle tickets. Special thanks to Mr Surrage of Flowers Green Plants and Mr and Mrs Honeysett of Boreham Hill Nurseries and Plant Centre who so generously donate high quality plants every year for the sale. May your garden grow well, despite the lack of rain.