Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Celtic Service, and St Mary Magdalene, 10am Morning Prayer.

WALKING GROUP: On Tuesday meet Lita (843943) at Westham Village Hall at 6.30pm in the car park for a Westham and Hankham three to four mile walk. If you would like to go along please contact the walk leader to register.

WW1 COMMEMORATIONS: On Sunday September 2 come along to the village hall where you can help in making poppies for cascade from 10am to midday.

MEDIEVAL FESTIVAL: This spectacular annual event is this weekend at Herstmonceux Castle from Friday to Monday. Step back in time and join the spectacular weekend celebration. It’s a complete day out, and magical weekend experience for the entire family. There will be knights jousting, twice daily battle and siege of the castle, grand parades, falconry displays, hundreds of craftsmen and traders, kid’s kingdom, crafts and games areas, workshops and demonstrations, minstrels, magicians, jesters, hog roasts and even a hilarious Mud Show. Traditional musicians join a music line-up of foot-stomping folk bands including Noble Jacks, Rough Musicke, Perkelt, Wild Roses, Damiam Clarke, Pentacle Drummers, Stix, Peasants Pottage, Perdix, United and Queen’s Players. Real ale, traditional mead and medieval eats are available alongside delicious cuisine for all the family. Kids of all ages adore the moonlit cinema showing medieval themed classics. The festival hosts weddings, blessings and traditional hand-fasting celebrations over the weekend. Dogs welcome on leads. Day Visitors 10am to 6pm daily (rain or shine). Discount tickets now on sale. For information contact info@mgel.com or 0208 1506767.

THE OBSERVATORY: The Astronomy Science Festival runs from Friday August 31 to September 2 at the Observatory Science Centre. For more information visit www.the-observatory.org or ring 01323 832731.