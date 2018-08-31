Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Family Service. Thursday, 11am Rectory Holy Communion. Sunday, St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion(BCP) 6pm Evensong (BCP).

WINDMILL FUNDRAISER: Get your tickets now for the next Windmill at Windmill Hill fundraiser. This will be a dance to the sounds of popular local band Recycled, at Herstmonceux village hall on Saturday September 8. Tickets are £12 which includes supper. To reserve tickets email admin@windmillhillwindmill.org.

HERITAGE DAY: As part of the local community celebrations marking 100 years since the end of World War One, on every Sunday in August and the first Sunday in September there will be an opportunity for children (and adults) to make windmill poppies which will be planted around the outside of the mill on Heritage Day which is on September 16 and the windmill will be open from 11am until 4pm. The event will have a World War One theme as part of the Herstmonceux programme of events to mark the centenary of the end of the war in 1918. There will be music and displays about bread and food-rationing, plus traditional fete stalls; skittles, ball in a bucket, hoopla, shove-halfpenny, tea and cakes.

WALKING GROUP: On Sunday meet Andy and Karen (01323) 833040, at Herstmonceux car park at 10am. Route to be confirmed. On Tuesday for the evening walk, meet See 82016 at 6.30pm at Rushlake Green for a three-mile circular. If you would like to go along please contact the walk leader to register.