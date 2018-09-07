Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Evensong (BCP), and St Mary Magdalene, 10am Holy Communion (CW).

WINDMILL FUNDRAISER: Unfortunately, this dance event tomorrow, Saturday, has had to be postponed until the early part of next year.

ART EXHIBITION: The Friday Art Group and The Berwick Art Group are exhibiting as part of the Hailsham Festival Art Trail from 10am until 4pm on Friday September 21 at the Reid Hall, Boreham Street. See our artists at work and browse the exhibition where some paintings are for sale. Craft stall, tombola and home-made refreshments will be available. Both art groups meet informally each week and have varied workshops from visiting artists occasionally. The Friday Art Group meet at the Reid Hall Boreham Street on Fridays from 10am to noon and The Berwick Art Group meet at Berwick Village Hall on Tuesdays 9.30am to noon. For more information call Linda on 01323 843102 or Sue on 07774 506561.

HERITAGE DAY: On September 16 the windmill will be open from 11am until 4pm. The event will have a World War One theme as part of the Herstmonceux programme of events to mark the centenary of the end of the war in 1918. There will be music and displays about bread and food-rationing, plus traditional fete stalls skittles, ball in a bucket, hoopla, shove-halfpenny, tea and cakes.

WALKING GROUP: For the last evening walk of the season on Tuesday Sylvia (01323) 832243 at Herstmonceux car park at 6.30pm. If you would like to go along please contact the walk leader to register.

RAY AND SHELDON: Back after the summer break, the over 60s social group will be meeting for a few games of bingo next Friday 14 September from 2pm at Herstmonceux (small) village hall. All welcome. Enquiries on 01323 441244.