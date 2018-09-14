Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Holy Communion (CW) 4pm Messy Church, and St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 4pm Messy Church (at Herstmonceux Church).

HERITAGE OPEN DAY: The Windmill at Windmill Hill is open on Sunday from 11am to 4pm. There will be a World War I theme to mark the centenary of the end of the War in 1918. There will be music, displays, stalls, games and refreshments.

COFFEE MORNING: Vitality Villages will be holding their monthly coffee morning on Monday at the Great Space at the Herstmonceux surgery from 10am to noon. This month the speaker will be Kate Short who will be talking about some simple reflexology tricks and in pairs teaching simple hand massage taking a few minutes to learn. This event is in conjunction with the Older Peoples’ project which is being run through September and October in the Wealden area. Please do come along, have a cup of coffee or tea and take part in the fun quiz. For more information contact Sheila Charlton 01323 833673.

COWBEECH BONFIRE: This year there is a new 100 year focus for the Cowbeech bonfire event on October 26. This year the fireworks display will again be choreographed to contemporary music but to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1. It will build to a remarkable finale when the pyrotechnics professionals promise that they will fill the sky with poppies. Competitions for Fancy Dress and Pumpkin Carving will be free to enter and will be held at 6.30pm in the rear garden of the Merrie Harriers, keeping youngsters a safe distance from passing traffic. Entry to the Fireworks Field will also start at 6.30pm and the barbecue, hog roast and licensed bar will all start serving from that time. The bonfire will be lit at about 7pm and the fireworks will launch approximately an hour later when the bonfire has died down a little. This is a Charity Event with any surpluses being used to support local good causes. So far in 2018 more than £9k has been distributed and it is hoped that a good attendance at this event will help to maintain the funds available to continue the good work. Admission is on the gate and cash only and charges remain the same as last year. Adults and secondary school pupils £5. Primary school pupils £1. Pre-school and babies, no charge. Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust is a Registered Charity (Charity no. 1163843).

WALKING GROUP: On Sunday meet Helen (01323) 845684 or 07925 122448 at 10am at Hailsham Leisure Centre for a 6.5 mile walk from Falmer and along the South Dawns Way. Bring a snack. Optional pub lunch. If you would like to go along please contact the walk leader to register.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: The next monthly meeting will be on Wednesday, 7.30pm in the village hall. The topic for the meeting is Buttons and the speaker, Sue Page, will be inviting members into the fascinating world of buttons old and new. Everyone is welcome and members and visitors are invited to bring along their own treasured button-box or button-jar to further the discussions.