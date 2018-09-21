Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Compline, and St Mary Magdalene, 10am Morning Prayer (CW).

WI: For more information, please contact Secretary Philippa Reid on 01323 833173. Events for the remainder of 2018 are as follows: Village Photo Collage. Please pass on any interesting old photos you may have that show Herstmonceux life over the decades. Interesting photos will be made into a montage which will be copied and placed in the village time capsule later this year. Contact Trudy Gower (01323 832532) or Alison Ridgeway (01323 833508) for more details. Memory Book. As well as photos, the WI is also putting a call out for poems or stories about Herstmonceux life, people and events. (Contact telephone numbers as above).