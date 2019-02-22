Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP); 11.15am All Saints Kidz Club; 3.30pm Compline. St Mary Magdalene Wartling, 10am Morning Prayer.

WALKING GROUP: Meet tomorrow, Saturday, in Herstmonceux car park at 10am for a Peasmarsh 4 mile walk with optional lunch. Please register with Andy and Karen on (01323) 833040 if you want to go along.

RAY AND SHELDON: The club for over 60s is meeting today, Friday. All welcome to join them at the small hall in the village hall at Herstmonceux from 2pm. Victoria South will be giving a talk on the History of Wine. Enquiries to Anne on 01323 441244.

FAMILY TELESCOPE CLINIC: The Observatory Science Centre has a one-day course tomorrow, Saturday, when you can learn how to use your telescope. Bookings and information at http://www.the-observatory .org/astronomy courses.

KIDS CLUB: This is at All Saints Church at 11.15am on Sunday. All welcome. For details ring Richard on 01323 833124, Pam on 833079 or Pat on 833925 for more details or just turn up. Very young children must be accompanied.