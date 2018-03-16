Horam & Vines Cross

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Update on last weekend’s Operation Blitz activity. On Friday, youths causing a nuisance in North Street, Hailsham were moved on by the Blitz team. They also dealt with a shoplifter at the same location and arrested a drink driver in Uckfield, whilst on high visibility patrol in the area. On Saturday, they had a report of a rowdy group of youths outside Tesco stores in Uckfield. Officers attended and gave some words of advice. Later, two youths in Bell Farm Lane were given dispersal orders which temporarily excluded them from areas within the town.

Being neighbourly in this cold weather. Neighbourhood Watch isn’t just about preventing crime, we’re a movement with neighbourliness at our heart and with this cold weather dug in we wanted to send a friendly request to our supporters to check on any elderly or vulnerable neighbours if you can.

WEALDEN RECYCLING: Help us do even better. Here in the Wealden we currently recycle 52 percent of our waste. This is the highest in East Sussex. However, with your help we know that we can do even better. Research has shown that about a fifth of what we currently throw away in our refuse bins can be put into our recycling bin. A lot of people want to recycle more but are confused about what can and cannot be recycled especially with regards to the wide range of plastic items accepted as part of our kerbside collection. Here are our top tips on plastic recycling to help you to recycle even more:

Yes Please. Bottles like drink, shampoo and bleach bottles; pots like yoghurt, cream or soup pots; tubs like margarine or ice cream tubs; trays like ready meal, takeaway and vegetable trays; lids – remove from bottles and include for recycling; bags like carrier, bread, fruit or vegetable bags; film and wrapping including cling film, cereal liners, plastic wrapping around magazines and toilet rolls; blister packs, pre-formed plastic packaging eg used for tablets. Items should be clean, empty and loose; not tied up in plastic bags.

No Thanks. Black plastic bags; polystyrene/bubble wrap; plastic coffee cups; hard plastics like toys and plant pots; foil-lined plastic pouches and bags such as crisp packets. Did you know, recycled plastics are made into bollards, benches, bin liners, seed trays, fleece jackets and fibre filling for sleeping bags and duvets. Thank you for recycling

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Many people are waiting out the weather at home and some won’t have been able to get out for several days now so a friendly knock from a neighbour is welcome. Maybe they need a pint of milk or a can of beans to get them through to the thaw, or a path swept or their dog walked? Of course your safety is important too, so please think about that and only venture out if you can do so safely. Thanks to all our supporters for your neighbourliness and all that you do, in good weather and bad, for your communities.

DOG THEFT: Working Together to Prevent Dog Theft. For many of us our pet dogs are another member of the family and if they’re stolen the impact can be devastating. Neighbourhood Watch have teamed up with the national charity Dogs Trust in their new campaign to help prevent beloved pets being stolen. With a staggering 1,800 dogs reported stolen in 2016, Dogs Trust is urging owners to be vigilant through the launch of their new campaign Family Pawtraits. Lee Paris, campaigns officer at Dogs Trust, said: ‘With dogs playing such a huge part in our lives, it is important for us to offer them the same care and protection given to all family members. Whether two legs or four, we all want to be kept safe. By following our three simple steps, you can reduce the risk of theft and offer the best possible chance of being reunited with your dog should they go missing.’ Safe: Keep your dog safe: secure your property and garden. Spottable: keep them in sight and trained to return. Searchable: know what steps to take should they go missing. To watch the video and download the Safe, Spottable and Searchable factsheet that you can share with friends and family visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ dogtheft. ‘We know our members are concerned about the rise of dog theft and that’s why we wanted to do our bit to help promote the best advice on keeping them safe,’

PRIMARY SCHOOL: Cross in Hand Primary School. Last Friday we attended a Sharing Assembly at Cross in Hand CEP School. We were accompanied by Heathfield MP Huw Merriman and County Councillor Rupert Simmons. The occasion was the presentation to the winners of the Sheepsetting Lane Neighbourhood Watch poster competition. Head teacher Mrs Sarah Massheder led the assembly and those of us old enough to remember noted the difference in attitude of the young boys and girls. Awards were given for good behaviour, improvement, team working, sharing and a host of other qualities, never acknowledged in our day when the nearest we came to teacher participation was a chalk duster thrown at our heads if we failed to know (immediately) what seven nines were. Children were immaculately behaved without being subdued; lively, interested and clearly IT experts as their mastery of the video show and sound systems proved. The theme this year was Healthy Living and included in that heading were all kinds of ways we can stay well, from eating the right types of food to ensuring we get enough exercise. Overall winner was Amber Tambellini whose poster depicted a host of luscious looking healthy fruit, including cheerful carrots, grapes with happy expressions and even an interesting sprig of broccoli. Special commendations also went to Emil Gouveia, Annalise Owen, Erin McDowell and, as always, it was very hard to choose. As a judge, I walked round the table many times, picking up one image, then another - but finally, and with Mrs Massheder’s help, we hope we came to the right conclusion. Amber received a personal trophy, an art set and a giant silver cup for her class. The runners up (although they were brilliant) also received engraved trophies. They will all go far, lovely children and parents too. Well done all and thanks for your efforts. At the end of the assembly we all watched a video of year five Big Dancers performing their zombie dance to Michael Jackson’s Thriller which they performed at the Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall although Mrs Massheder assured us they didn’t dress like zombies once they were back at school.

SINGING FOR FUN FOR EVERYONE: Continues Monday at 2pm at Cross in Hand Methodist at the top of Firgrove Road. The car park is on the left hand side. Favourite songs to sing and please bring along songs and music for the group. There will be time for refreshments and a friendly chat afterwards. The group just cover expenses.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Community Car Service. This service provides transport to any resident living within the parish to their medical appointments at a reasonable cost. Contact the Transport Administrator, Pauline Templeton, on 01435 874742 from 10am until noon Monday to Friday with requests for transport.

INFANT WELFARE CLINIC: First Wednesday of each month, 9.30am to 10.30am in the Scout and Guide Hall. Telephone: 01892 783057.

RED CROSS: For medical equipment loans, Rosemary Neal 01435 872113 / 01435 861102.

COMMUNITY TRANSPORT: The 226 bus route operated by Wealdlink runs three times a day on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (excluding bank holidays) from Crowborough to Mayfield and back between mid-morning and early afternoon. Stops are by St Thomas Roman Catholic Church and at the end of Southmead Close.

ST DUNSTAN’S: London House, High Street, Mayfield For Hire. This building is believed to be a Medieval Hall House. Downstairs can be hired for £7.50 per hour (including heating and lighting) and used for a variety of occasions from Coffee Mornings to small receptions, providing services for weddings, baptisms and funerals. Free WiFi internet access is available. The rooms are comfortably furnished with sofas and wicker chairs. There are additional tables and chairs stored in a cupboard. The kitchen has a cooker and refrigerator. China, cutlery and glasses are provided.

Please check with the temporary bookings secretary Mrs Jo Woodliffe at jwoodliffe@aol.com; Tel 01435 872400. Booking Forms are available from Burnett’s Estate Agents in the High Street.

MESSY CHURCH: Will be held on Saturday, March 24and this will be a Children’s Stations of the Cross followed by Messy Mass. All welcome.

YOUTH GROUP: The new Youth Group, The Forge, is aimed at 7 to 11 year olds and is full of fun, games and socialising. The session is held in London House, High Street, Mayfield, from 3.30pm until 6pm and ends with a cooked meal which the children will help prepare. The group normally meets on the second Monday of the month (in term time). Our next session will, however, be different, because of half term and it will be held on: April 23 and May 14. Please contact the Parish Office to book a space: stdunstan@tiscali.co.uk or 01435 873484).

OUTINGS: We arrange regular, monthly trips out to various locations in our local area, using a minibus to travel. We are fortunate to be able to use our village scouts and guides minibus which seats 14 and also a minibus from Age Concern, Heathfield, which can take two wheelchairs and then eight passengers. We are planning a minibus trip on Monday March 26. Details to follow.

We are also planning a trip to the Bluebell Railway for a Steam and Cream on Tuesday, June 5. Please contact Shirley Holland on 07908 516875 or Alex Firrell on 07389 050605 to book your place.

HORAM: Cartlodge Wedding Showcase. Horam Manor Farm Sunday April 8, 11am to 4pm. For further details cartlodge@gmail.com or 07757 020547.

HEATHFIELD FARMERS MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, run by local people for local people, celebrating 20 years (1997 to 2017). Heathfield Farmers Market is held in the Co-Op car park (110 High Street) on the third Saturday of every month. There will be all the usual stalls selling: Fresh fish, vegetables, in season fruit, meat, sausages, chicken, eggs, pies, game, cheese, preserves, bread, sauces and oils, olives, cakes, sweets and plants and flowers. Also on sale are home-made goods made from recycled items, cards, scented candles and diffusers and dog treats. Warbleton Brass Band will be playing between 10am and noon and will be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Please come along and buy good food and local arts and crafts and support your local farmers and producers.

NEW TOY SHOP: A new toy shop will be opening soon in Station Road, Heathfield. According to social media the shop fit-out looks great. It is good to see vacant shops being snapped up by niche traders. We wish the owners a great success.