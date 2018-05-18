CONCERT: Now is the month of Maying. Join us at St Pancras Church Kingston on Saturday May 26 at 7.30pm for a concert given by the Ouse Valley Singers and others. There will be a diverse mix of classical, folk, pop and funk with contributions from local singers and instrumentalists, including the student band Funktionality from Southdown College. Do come along and enjoy an evening of music making performed to a high standard by local musicians, together with an included glass of wine in the interval. Adult tickets at £10 to include wine (under 12s free) are available from Brenda Neller (01273 472720) or Malcolm Crawley (01273 479179).

KINGSTON WI: May 3. This meeting was organised by just three of the normal six committee members; Mary Cattermole took the president’s role, the treasurer for the evening was Jan Sumner and Helen Dudley checked in each member. There were several apologies for absence and we heard of several members who had been unwell and were visited by Mary with flowers and a card.

Tap Dancing is on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the Parish Hall, Every Tuesday Pilates takes place from 2pm to 3pm, also in the Parish Hall. On Fridays at the Pavilion from 2pm to 4pm is Craft Club. There were two visits enjoyed by members in April; on April 14 a visit was made to Bull House and on April 23, five members were taken by the mayor, on a tour of the Town Hall, once the Star Inn. Our delegate from Firle and Beddingham will be going to the NFWI Annual Meeting and later will report back about the meeting which is in June. The delegate will convey our voting figures for this year’s resolution about mental health. Wivlesfield WI has sent an invitation (not an invite) to our members for a Strawberry Tea on June 18, which will cost £7, including a talk about Stage Make-up by Chris Horlock.

After the notices Linda Douglas introduced us to Barbara Harding who gave a talk on her work helping those with impaired hearing to hone their skills in lip reading. People often take hearing for granted it is an unseen disability. Facing the person who has hearing loss, not shouting, trying not to turn away will all help a hearing impaired person to communicate better. Older people with good communication skills and knowledge of speech, hear one person better than another. We were put into small groups and tried to communicate with other group members without speaking, just mouthing the words. Questions were given to each group member and the answers were given by one person with the others trying to lip read. We also had a sheet giving the British Sign Language spelling alphabet and tried to ‘read’ pictures of hands signing some Elvis Presley songs titles. This was quite difficult but fascinating to try out, and made us more aware of the difficulties faced by those with hearing loss.

Our next meeting is on June 7 at 7.30pm in the Parish Hall with a talk, Recent Changes at Glyndebourne Gardens by Vivienne Macey. (Helen Dudley).