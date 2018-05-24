CONCERT: Now is the month of Maying. Join us at St Pancras Church Kingston tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm for a concert given by the Ouse Valley Singers and others. There will be a diverse mix of classical, folk, pop and funk with contributions from local singers and instrumentalists, including the student band Funktionality from Southdown College. Do come along and enjoy an evening of music making performed to a high standard by local musicians, together with an included glass of wine in the interval. Adult tickets at £10 to include wine (under 12s free) are available from Brenda Neller (01273 472720) or Malcolm Crawley (01273 479179).