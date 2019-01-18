KINGSTON WI: Resolution Meeting January 3. As Vicki Scott had offered her resignation as President, Sue Wylde and Carol Taplin chaired the meeting. Due to the early date in January many members had offered their apologies so consequently it was a very small meeting. Carol Taplin reported on the healthy state of the finances and informed that £42 membership was now due. Kingston Activities. Walk January 14, meet at the end of The Street at 9.30am. Organised by Janice Barber. Pilates every Tuesday at 2pm. Craft Group every Friday 2pm from. Mary Cattermole reported that Camilla was making good progress after her cataract treatment. There was a brief break before the resolutions after which Beverley said a few words about the resignation of Vicki.

We moved on to the Resolutions. Improving Plant Security in the UK. We need to ensure that plants, soils and containers are free from infections; Trees, Improving the National Landscape. The Government are called upon to legislate where necessary to increase the number of trees planted; Pelvic Floor Education. More education and more treatment is needed for related conditions and more parity of access across the UK; ending the taboo around Menstrual Health. This would help in the early diagnosis and treatment of problems; Call against the decline in Local Bus Services. Call for the government to increase subsidies and partnership with bus companies to enable adequate provision of services; Don’t fear the Smear. To raise the importance of screening to help eradicate cervical cancer. The resolution gaining the most votes was Number 5 concerning the buses. The full results of the votes will be sent to headquarters to be added to those of other WIs.

The next meeting will be on Thursday February 7 at 7.30pm when Sally Blake will talk about the Lewes Tapestry. All are welcome.