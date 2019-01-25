TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. We are hoping to run two Alpha courses in parallel this term: Tuesday evenings starting now at 7.30pm and Thursday evenings starting February 7 at 7pm. Alpha is a great opportunity to explore the basics of the Christian faith. An ideal course consider and discuss the big questions of life in an informal and relaxed setting. For information and booking contact our Rector Steve Daughtery 01273 472018. The Lewes Food Banks constantly need your help. They support households who are not managing. All families who are helped are referred by the professional agencies or GPs’. There are collection points at all Trinity locations and at Tesco and Waitrose, so please consider donating tins of food or dry goods so we can help those in need on a continuing basis. Please also remember the homeless as the weather gets colder. Trinity supports Off the Fence, a local homeless charity based in Brighton, with clothing, new toiletries, coats and sleeping bags. Please leave donations at Trinity Southover. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with communion and contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: On Saturday February 9 at 7pm in the Christ Church hall, Prince Edward Road, we are having Bring and Share Supper, which will also have a silent auction. If you have gifts, activities or services you would like to donate then please let us know. It will also be an opportunity to find out more about getting involved in 2020 preparations. Please let us know if you are coming to the bring and share supper by calling 07971 398146 or email: thelewespassion play@gmail.com.