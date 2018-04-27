FOOTPATHS GROUP: Walk report for April 8. Ten years ago, almost to the day, members of the Footpath Group set off from the Meridian Memorial Monument at Peacehaven on the first part of a walk along the Greenwich Meridian Trail that would finish at Greenwich six days later. Other members of the group walked along as part of a standard Sunday walk. Snow had been forecast and as we all set off, ten years ago, the first flakes were falling. By the time we began the climb up Telscombe Tye we were facing a blizzard. An icy north wind was driving the snow straight into our faces. We did make it back to Lewes after some life-saving hot drinks in the Youth Hostel in Telscombe (now closed) and to recall that day the group again congregated at the monument in Peacehaven in order to follow the Greenwich Meridian Trail back to Lewes. This year the weather was a lot kinder. There was no wind and drizzly rain eventually petered out. The walk was completed under continuous clouds with the occasional glimmer of sunshine. The route is through Telscombe village, where some rooks were warming themselves on some chimney pots, up Mill Hill, near to which we found some calves in their very own Mini Moo Houses, through Northease and Iford, where we stopped for our picnic and where there is a plaque in a wall near the church to mark that the Greenwich Meridian passes through the village, and so to Lewes by way of a recently ploughed, and thus very claggy, field. Twelve of us walked this day, of which four were on the original expedition. This walk was a whole lot more pleasant but a whole lot less memorable. Hilda and Graham did the honours.

Our next walk will be on Wednesday. Meet at the Lewes Railway Station to catch the 10.09am to Berwick. This ‘woodland and water walk’ to Polegate is gently undulating and about 6 miles long. Bring a picnic for the return train journey on the 1.41pm train.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Tomorrow, Saturday, evening between 6pm and 6.45pm there will be an informal concert in Trinity St John sub Castro of the choruses from Handel’s Messiah, with invited choirs and individuals for a performance to celebrate the building and improvement work that has been carried out in restoring the venue as one of Lewes finest concert and performance spaces. We hope you will be able to join us for a rousing rendering of Handel’s choruses in the beautifully renovated St John sub Castro. Trinity is a multi-site church in a single parish, made up of six congregations meeting in three locations: Southover, St John’s sub-Castro and South Malling; for more details of the content and style of each service please visit our revamped website: www.trinitylewes.org Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm evening praise, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

THE ARTS SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes next meet on Wednesday May 9 at Uckfield Civic Centre, 2pm for tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk, A Potted History of Britain; some beautiful pots and inspiring potters by Julian Richards.