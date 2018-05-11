COFFEE MORNING: South Street Bonfire Society are holding a coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Cliffe Church Hall 10am till noon. Tea, coffee, cakes, preserves, tombola and merchandise. Free . Do come along.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: On Monday, Lewes History Group talk, The Station Street Story. Following an earlier LHG talk when Debby Matthews outlined the early history of what was St Mary’s Lane, she will now update the story from the coming of the railway station to the present day. She will describe the growth of Station Street, its shops and businesses, and some of its characters and events. The venue is King’s Church, Brooks Road. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and everyone is welcome. Members £1, non-members £3 with free refreshments. leweshistory.org.uk/meetings

FOOTPATHS GROUP: Lewes Footpaths Group Open Meeting. Everyone is invited to a free illustrated talk entitled The Crop Circle Mystery by Andy Thomas on Wednesday May 23 at 7.30pm at Cliffe Church Hall, Cliffe High Street. Andy explores the extraordinary and controversial phenomenon of crop circles, looking at their history and discussing possible theories to explain them. Andy has written books on the subject and is a most entertaining speaker. Do come along to learn more about crop circles. Coffee and biscuits will be served.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Every Friday in Trinity Southover Hall, St James Street we have two children’s groups meeting. For children in years 4 to 6 Xcite, from 5.15pm to 6.45pm. We start each week with games and buying tuck (bring some pennies) then a special activity followed by choosing our ‘stars for the week’. The cost is only £1 per child. For school Years 7 to 12 The Hub from 7.30pm to 9.30pm for a fun packed evening including mocktail bar, beanbag chillout space, sports and games (dodgeball, unihoc, human hungry hippos and lots more) or for the more creative try the upper room for mural painting, film making, drama or small group discussions/debates and seminars. It’s your evening so you can make it as chilled or as fun as you want. If you are in either age group please do come and see what it is all about. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with communion with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.