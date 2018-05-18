FOOTPATHS GROUP: On May 6, twenty-two of us set out in glorious sunshine from Horsted Keynes station, the mid-point on the Bluebell railway. We walked by the line for a while, crossing over a couple of times. At one point, one of the trains obligingly stopped where we had a fine view of the steam engine and its carriages. Leaving the line, we peeled off across some fields, eventually meeting the Sussex Border Path, and passing several groups of youngsters, who were walking for their Duke of Edinburgh Silver award. The Border Path took us across another field into woods, where we crossed a ledge next to a small lake, climbing up the bank in woods carpeted with bluebells. We stopped in the next field for our coffee break, and suitably refreshed, we entered another wood where we had to descend some very slippery steps followed by a slippery patch of mud. We proceeded further along the Border Path to the very attractive Broadhurst Manor and then past a series of small lakes, apparently known as the fish stews, to the larger Broadhurst Lake. Here we were impressed, not only with the view of the Lake, but also with the size of a fish that a group of anglers had just caught. When we reached Horsted Keynes village, we admired the attractive church of St Giles. After descending through more woods to the road, we eventually reached the old station and our cars. The walk was led by Alan.

Our next walk of 5.5 miles will be on Sunday around Fletching. We leave North Street car park, Lewes promptly at 9.30am. Do join us if you wish.

THE ARTS SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes meet on Wednesday June 13 at Ukfield Civic Centre. 2pm for tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk, The Life and Work of Puccini by Sarah Lenton.