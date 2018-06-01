TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. On Saturday July 7 from 10am to 1pm in the Chapter House at Trinity Southover we are holding a half day workshop entitled Hope in Dementia – Some Helpful Ingredients. We will explore ways to make for spending good quality time with a person living with dementia. For more information please contact Charlotte at: charlotte@overton-hart.co.uk Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal all age service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm sung evening prayer, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am all age service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: Our preparations for 2020 continue. On Saturday June 20 from 9.30am to 11.30am we are holding a vision workshop in Trinity Southover Chapter House. We will be discussing creative ways to share the Easter story through Holy week. We will be looking at script, production and venues. Anyone is welcome and we hope you will consider coming along to be part of shaping the Lewes Passion Play for 2020. If you cannot make it but would like to find out more please contact us: 07971 398 146 or email: thelewespassionplay@gmail.com

THE ARTS SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes meet on Wednesday June 13 at Ukfield Civic Centre. 2pm for tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk, The Life and Work of Puccini by Sarah Lenton.