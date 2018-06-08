COFFEE MORNING: South Street Bonfire Society are holding a coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Cliffe Church Hall from 10am to noon. Cakes, preserves, tea, coffee, tombola, merchandise and membership. All welcome. Free admission.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Talk on Monday, History of the Lewes Workhouse Building, 7pm for 7.30pm King’s Church, Brooks Road. Mat Homewood tells the story of the Lewes workhouse building and its various uses (it was only a workhouse for 34 years), from construction in 1868 to demolition in the 1950s to make way for the Abergavenny Flats. This well-illustrated talk provides a fascinating insight into this significant, but much forgotten Lewes building. Everyone is welcome. members £1, non-members £3 with free refreshments. leweshistory.org.uk/meetings

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Walk to see the Early Spider Orchids on Castle Hill, May 16. An earlier recognisance walk had established that the Early Spider Orchids (Ophrys spegodes) were coming into flower on Castle Hill Nature Reserve so a small group of wild flower enthusiasts keen to see this rare chalk grassland species met at Lewes Bus Station to catch the 10.05am bus to The Newmarket pub. Walking down through the reserve it is remarkable how still and quite it is for somewhere so close to Woodingdean and Brighton; the only audible sounds are those of birds and sheep. The orchids are located on the south facing slopes that overlook the ruins of Balsdean so we followed the footpath that circuits the bottom of the reserve before re-entering via the gate at its extreme southern tip. These small orchids are only about 10-15cm high and will only grow on very short turf so once back on the reserve we began to search any likely looking areas and were delighted to find them fairly easily; in fact once you ‘got your eye in’ they were quite plentiful. The flowers really do look like little garden spiders, especially as they are fading, when they turn a pale beige colour. However, when fresh and viewed with the aid of a magnifying glass, the abdomen of the spider can be seen to be a gorgeous velvety deep purple/brown with white markings (see photos). Mission accomplished, photos taken and after a short break for refreshments, it was time to head back to Lewes. Total distance approx 6.5 miles. The leader was Wendy.

From June 8 to 11, Graham and Hilda are organising day walks along the High Weald Landscape Trail. Booking is essential. Phone 01273 472678 to see if there are any vacancies.

LEWES BRIDGE CLUB: Results for May. Winners of Tuesday Pairs: May 1, Peter and Irene Gannon; May 8, Nigel Osmer and Edith Jeffrey; May 15, John Williams and Margaret Buddery; May 22, Nigel Osmer and Margaret Buddery; May 29, John Williams and Margaret Buddery. Thursday Pairs: May 3, Nigel Osmer and Jennifer Wilson; May 10, Peter Gannon and Nigel Osmer; May 17, Jerry Emery and Nanette Tarling; May 24, Peter and Irene Gannon; May 31, Nigel Osmer and Margaret Buddery.

Lewes Bridge Club will be hosting a free taster session for absolute beginners on Saturday July 7 from 10am to noon in the Town Hall Lecture Room. This will use a simplified version of the game designed to be easy to learn. Come and find out a bit more about this challenging and interesting game over coffee and cake. No prior knowledge or partner is required. For more information and to register your interest contact Irene Gannon on 01273 813003 or 07786 031 686 or email fairenough5@yahoo.com

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Next Saturday, June 16, at 7.15pm in Trinity Southover Jonathan Veira the talented and versatile international singer, musician and comedian/raconteur will be in concert. Tickets £8 in advance from www.trinitylewes.org/veira (£10 on the door). Calling all children from 5 to 11 years to join us this summer for our Calamity Creek Holiday Club, from August 28 to 31 (9.30am to 1.15pm each day) for games, craft, drama, music and fun as we explore the Wild West town of Calamity Creek. You can book on line from tomorrow at: trinitylewes.org/holclub2018 Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with communion with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: Our preparations for 2020 continue. On Saturday June 20 from 9.30am to 11.30am we are holding a vision workshop in Trinity Southover Chapter House. We will be discussing creative ways to share the Easter story through Holy week. We will be looking at script, production and venues. Anyone is welcome and we hope you will consider coming along to be part of shaping the Lewes Passion Play for 2020. If you cannot make it but would like to find out more please contact us:07971 398 146 or email: thelewespassionplay@gmail.com

THE ARTS SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes meet on Wednesday at Ukfield Civic Centre. 2pm for tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk, The Life and Work of Puccini by Sarah Lenton.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church) This coming week there will be a Family Service at Trinity, South Malling led by the Children, Schools and Families Minister, Neil Chisnall. This is all-age worship with a special focus on the children this week, and includes games and videos to underline the Bible story and theme. All are welcome. The service begins at 9.30am (refreshment available from 9am). On a future matter, The Holiday Club, a week of organised play in the Summer Holidays is being flagged up again. This year, the theme is, Calamity Creek. The dates/times are August 21 to 31, from 9.30am to 1.15pm over four days. The event is open to all primary school children. Details are available at www.trinitylewes.org/holclub2018.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Residents and Tenants Association are flagging up a date for a focus on Malling Street. They are determined to deal with some of the complaints and issues that are troubling residents and others who live there/use the road. On July 1 at 10am, outside 149 Malling Street, they plan to hang a massive 30mph sign and arrange a photoshoot with lots of residents for a photoshoot, seeking a huge impact. They will be inviting local press and councillors, to highlight their problems as widely as possible with as much impact as possible. Residents will receive a letter giving more details before the event, but please make a note of the date and time and try to be there to support local people and raise awareness of their difficulties.