FOOTPATHS GROUP: Fletching, Sunday May 20. Setting out from the picturesque village of Fletching, 22 walkers headed off, passing Fletching church, across the cricket ground, into delightful open arable Sussex countryside. After crossing a grass airstrip, complete with planes, not the sort of thing you normally come across on a country walk, we crossed the A272 to more open countryside. We eventually reached Sharpsbridge and crossed the River Ouse. More open fields took us passed bee hives and on to open pasture, complete with cows, that weren’t there a week ago. Here we reached the attractive Newick church and village, then crossed the A272 into a rapeseed field, taller than many of our vertically-challenged walkers. We emerged and went across a sleeper causeway, which was too short in wet conditions. We trod carefully to avoid muddy feet and aimed for the Fletching church spire, visible in the distance. We eventually reached Fletching Mill Bridge and the road leading back to village. We passed the castellated back gateway to Sheffield Park and arrived back at the church just in time for lunch. We walked a total of just over five and a half miles, starting in cloudy, cool conditions and ending our walk with the sun shining. Anita led the walk.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Tomorrow, Saturday, evening at 7.15pm in Trinity Southover Jonathan Veira the talented and versatile international singer, musician and comedian/raconteur will be in concert. Tickets £10 on the door. On Saturday July 7 from 10am to 1pm in the Chapter House at Trinity Southover we are holding a half day workshop entitled Hope in Dementia – Some Helpful Ingredients. We will explore ways to make for spending good quality time with a person living with dementia. For more information please contact Charlotte at: charlotte@overton-hart.co.uk This weekend there are no services at St John sub Castro or South Malling because of our Connect Weekend, when all our congregations join together for all services at Southover: 8.30am communion (prayer book) with no sermon; 10am morning service with youth and children’s groups with choir, organ and band; 11.15 tea and coffee; 11.45am seminar streams; 1pm bring your own picnic to eat together; 2pm end. Please do come and join us.