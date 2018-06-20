FOOTPATHS GROUP: On Sunday June 3, 20 of us met by The Laughing Fish pub at Isfield and explored the low-lying landscape of the upper Ouse valley. The sun shone as we followed the River Uck, one of its main tributary streams for a short while and made our way through many beautiful meadows of almost waist-high wild flowers, including some purple orchids. One complete field was white with daisies. The footpath led us through some of the immaculately-kept grounds of East Sussex National Golf Club. Some of these footpaths can be extremely muddy in winter, but today there was no problem. We had previously reported to ESCC that one stile was rotten and the step up to a wooden bridge was too high to reach easily. We were delighted to discover that this work had been done which made a big difference to us. When we returned to Isfield, nine of us stopped for a drink and meal. The walk was led by Jeanette and Margaret.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Calling all children from 5 to 11 years old to join us this summer for our Calamity Creek Holiday Club, from August 28 to 31 (9.30am to 1.15pm each day) for games, craft, drama, music and fun as we explore the Wild West town of Calamity Creek. You can book on line at: trinitylewes.org/holclub2018 On Saturday July 7 from 10am to 1pm in the Chapter House at Trinity Southover we are holding a half day workshop entitled Hope in Dementia - Some Helpful Ingredients. We will explore ways to make for spending good quality time with a person living with dementia. For more information please contact Charlotte at: charlotte@overton-hart.co.uk Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal communion service with contemporary worship band; 4.30 communion service with hymns, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.