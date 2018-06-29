FOOTPATHS GROUP: On Sunday June 17, 12 members of the Lewes Footpaths Group set out from Nutley to repeat a walk that we had attempted in February but found too muddy to complete. From the Ford’s Green recreation ground we found our way past some large houses to reach the path into Hollybush Wood. We followed the track downhill to a footbridge and then scrambled up through woodland to reach a level path running alongside open fields and on to Woolpack Farm. We turned right into Bell Lane and then left after about 100 metres into a driveway that took us past some immaculate stabling, with a young horse being exercised in the sand school. We went downhill again to another footbridge, thence an undulating route through woodland and across small streams to reach a track to Allin’s Farm. We walked along the margins of a hayfield to find a stile almost hidden in the hedgerow, and stopped on the other side for a well-deserved coffee break. After crossing a couple of fields we were back in woodlands, with glimpses of deer half-hidden in the bracken. Finally we rejoined our original path taking us back to Nutley. The walk was led by Anne.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. At 7pm for 7.30pm on Saturday July 21, the Lewes Sings Gospel Choir will be holding their end of term concert at Trinity St John sub Castro. Do join us for a wonderful evening of joyous singing by our award winning choir. Tickets £10 (under 12’s £5) from: www.trinitylewes.org/lsg2018 The Lewes Food Banks constantly need your help. They support households who are not managing. All families who are helped are referred by the professional agencies or GPs’. There are collection points at all Trinity locations and at Tesco, so please consider donating tins of food or dry goods so we can help those in need on a continuing basis. Please also remember the homeless even though the weather is warmer. Trinity supports Off the Fence, a local homeless charity based in Brighton, with clothing, new toiletries, coats and sleeping bags. Please leave donations at Trinity Southover. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal all age service with contemporary worship band; 4.30 songs of praise with hymns chosen by the congregation, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am all age service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.