HISTORY GROUP: Lewes History Group talk on Monday, 7pm for 7.30pm start at Kings Church, Brooks Road, What to See in a Sussex Church. This lecture takes the form of an A-Z of what to see in Sussex churches. Local historian, Kevin Gordon shares his passion for visiting local churches and recording some of their quirky aspects. The talk also covers some church traditions such as beating the bounds and church clipping. Everyone is welcome, members £1, non-members £3 with free refreshments. leweshistory.org.uk/meetings

FOOTPATHS GROUP: Between June 8 and 11 some 30 members of the group followed the High Weald Landscape Trail from Ardingly to Eridge Green. This was a continuation of our walk along the first part of the trail last year. Over the course of the four days we skirted Ardingly reservoir and village, spotted evocative steam engines on the Bluebell Line at Kingscote Station, clambered over the huge Stone Hill Rocks with magnificent views of Weir Wood Reservoir, enjoyed the easy walking along the Forest Way between East Grinstead and Forest Row and looked at more big rocks at Eridge. But above all we enjoyed the lovely High Weald countryside. At the start it was quite lumpy-bumpy with lots of short sharp hills to climb. East of Forest Row the trail moves into farming country which is smoother but had the disadvantage of many more stiles to climb over. This very enjoyable holiday weekend was organised and led by Graham and Hilda.

Our next walk will be a tomorrow, Saturday, Afternoon Tea Stroll. Meet on Cliffe Bridge at 2.30pm for a gentle stroll somewhere for afternoon tea.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Calling all children from 5 to 11 years to join us this summer for our Calamity Creek Holiday Club, from August 28 to 31 (9.30am to 1.15pm each day) for games, craft, drama, music and fun as we explore the Wild West town of Calamity Creek. You can book on line at: trinitylewes.org/holclub2018 At 7pm for 7.30pm on Saturday July 21 the Lewes Sings Gospel Choir will be holding their end of term concert at Trinity St John sub Castro. Do join us for a wonderful evening of joyous singing by our award winning choir. Tickets £10 (under 12’s £5) from: trinitylewes.org/lsg2018 Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with communion with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.