TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. On Saturday April 7 at 3.30pm all the young at heart are invited to join us at the Trinity Centre in St John sub Castro, for an Easter tea with home-made cakes. Lifts are available. Please call the Trinity office on 01273 470616 if you would like to join us and need transport. Every Friday in Trinity Southover Hall, St James Street we have two children’s groups meeting. For children in years 4 to 6 years Xcite, from 5.15pm to 6.45pm. We start each week with games and buying tuck (bring some pennies) then a special activity followed by choosing our stars for the week. The cost is only £1 per child. For school Years 7 to 12 The Hub from 7.30pm to 9.30pm for a fun packed evening including mocktail bar, beanbag chillout space, sports and games (dodgeball, unihoc, human hungry hippos and lots more) or for the more creative try the upper room for mural painting, film making, drama or small group discussions/debates and seminars. It’s your evening so you can make it as chilled or as fun as you want. If you are in either age group please do come and see what it is all about. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro:11.15 informal service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm communion service with music and hymns, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm youth led service with contemporary worship band . Please do come and join us.

FOOTPATHS GROUP: Plumpton walk Wednesday March 7. After the snow, wind, and cold we were pleased to have sun and warmth for our walk at Plumpton. We walked five and a quarter miles from Plumpton Green to Streat and back on Wednesday March 7. Starting at Plumpton Village Hall we walked along Station Road onto the footpath that runs beside the Fountain Inn. We crossed several fields in a north westerly direction to emerge onto Streat Lane to head south. We stayed on the lane longer than we wanted to avoid the mud on the bridle path. However we were rewarded by fine views of the Downs and the V of trees. At the railway bridge we took the track to rejoin the bridle path. We went under the railway line to a fast flowing stream which we crossed on a sturdy footbridge. We followed the raised, now mud free bridle path in a southerly direction to the outskirts of Streat. Here we turned onto a footpath to head east passing the church, and stopping to admire the front of Streat Place. We crossed back over Streat Lane to head towards Plumpton Green on a track; part of which we were told was a Roman Road. We stopped at a plaque beside the track showing the position of Plumpton Cross on the Downs and its involvement with the Battle of Lewes. We took the footpath through Plumpton Racecourse back to the start of our walk. This was an excellent way to spend a sunny morning walking in the country in the company of fellow walkers. The walk was led by Dave.

THE NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: Welcomes the Amatis Piano Trio to play Brahms (No 2 Op 87), a newly discovered Britten trio and Schubert (Eflat). 7.45pm Friday, March 23, at Cliffe Building, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road. Pre-concert talk at 6.45pm. Tickets www.nyslewes.ticketsource.co.uk or £15 at door. 8 yo 25year olds free.

THE ARTS SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes meet on Wednesday April 11 at Uckfield Civic Centre, 2pm tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk, The Arts of Japan: Highlights of Japanese Art and Culture by Marie Conte-Helm OBE.