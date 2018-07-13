FOOTPATHS GROUP: Summer Solstice Stroll report. The purpose of the stroll on the longest day of the year was to watch the sun go down. This was accomplished by eleven of us at The Green Man in Ringmer. The preceding stroll was across the fields from Clayhill House on the A26. Along the way we encountered a pair of horses that were supremely indifferent to our presence and another horse that was jumping around, galloping about and generally showing off in an attempt, as far as we could see, to attract the attention of a second horse in another field which appeared to be wholly unimpressed by the display. The sunset itself was perfect and properly red though one of our members did point out that the sun that we thought we were looking at was in reality twenty degrees below the horizon. With that and other profound thoughts in mind we caught the five past ten bus back to Lewes. Hilda and Graham thought up this wizard wheeze.

Our next 5.5 mile walk is on Sunday. It is an Archaeological Saunter at Truleigh Hill and beyond with stops along the way for interesting talks. Picnic finish 14.30 hours. We leave North Street car park promptly at 9.30am. Do join us.

COFFEE MORNING: South Street Bonfire Society are holding a Coffee Morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Cliffe Church Hall 10am till noon. Free admission. Tea, coffee, cakes, preserves, tombola merchandise, membership. All welcome.

LEWES BRIDGE CLUB: Results for June (all pairs games winners). Tuesday June 5, Richard Pearson and Pauline Brown; Thursday June 7, Peter Neumann and Simon Fishburn; Tuesday June 12, Michael Keeping and Janet Cattermole; Thursday June 14, Jerry Emery and Nanette Tarling; Tuesday June 19, Michael Keeping and Peter Gannon; Thursday June 21, Jerry Emery and Nanette Tarling; Tuesday June 26, Nigel Osmer and Margaret Buddery; Thursday June 28, N/S: Michael Keeping and Janet Cattermole; E/W: Jonathan Hyde and Richard Burnett. Lewes Bridge Club meets Tuesday evenings and Thursday afternoons in the Town Hall. Contact Meic Goodyear 01273 476757 for details.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. At 7pm for 7.30pm on Saturday July 21 the Lewes Sings Gospel Choir will be holding their end of term concert at Trinity St John sub Castro. Do join us for a wonderful evening of joyous singing by our award winning choir. Tickets £10 (under 12’s £5) from: trinitylewes.org/lsg Calling all children from 5 to 11 years to join us this summer for our Calamity Creek Holiday Club, from August 28 to 31 (9.30am to 1.15pm each day) for games, craft, drama, music and fun as we explore the Wild West town of Calamity Creek. You can book on line at: trinitylewes.org/holclub2018 Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band; 4.30 holy communion with hymns, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.