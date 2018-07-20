TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm for 7.30pm the Lewes Sings Gospel Choir will be holding their end of term concert at Trinity St John sub Castro. Do join us for a wonderful evening of joyous singing by our award winning choir. Tickets £10 (under 12’s £5) from: www.trinitylewes.org/lsg2018 The Lewes Food Banks constantly need your help.

They support households who are not managing. All families who are helped are referred by the professional agencies or GPs’. There are collection points at all Trinity locations and at Tesco, so please consider donating tins of food or dry goods so we can help those in need on a continuing basis. Please also remember the homeless even though the weather is warmer.

Trinity supports Off the Fence, a local homeless charity based in Brighton, with clothing, new toiletries, coats and sleeping bags.

Please leave donations at Trinity Southover. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal communion with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.