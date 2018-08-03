TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER:And St John sub Castro. Calling all children from 5 to 11 years to join us this summer for our Calamity Creek Holiday Club, from August 28 to 31 (9.30am to 1.15pm each day) for games, craft, drama, music and fun as we explore the Wild West town of Calamity Creek. You can book on line at: trinitylewes.org/holclub2018 Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal all age service with contemporary worship band; 4.30 evening prayer with hymns, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am all age service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

FOOTPATHS GROUP: Mark Cross walk, July 25. An intrepid bunch of five led by Peter and Janet decided to brave the exceptionally hot conditions. They were rewarded by a very pleasant walk, much of it through dense woodland and thus mercifully cool, and a degree of luck in that most of the exposed parts of the walk were done when the sun was temporarily behind a cloud. The terrain was mostly either woodland or open fields, with a few short stretches of road. It was very quiet. We saw no-one except when close to habitation. Certainly, no-one else was out for a walk. Some of the woodland was coppiced, some was not. We had one stream to cross that had no bridge, not a problem with the current drought. One or two sections were seriously overgrown and Graham’s secateurs were very useful for dealing with brambles. We also walked along a sunken lane, another cool place. Away from the woods, there were some lovely views. We saw a buzzard and another large bird of prey, unidentified. On the reconnaissance a week previously, we had to run the gauntlet of a field of bulls, but this time the only animals we encountered were sheep and horses. After the walk, we retired to Mayfield for tea and cakes.

Our next walk will be on Tuesday, around Knepp Castle Estate. It is 5.5 miles long and described as undulating. We shall leave North Street car park punctually at 9.30am. Do join us.