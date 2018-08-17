TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday our Chapter House Art Group are having an exhibition and sale of members work at Castle Lodge House (by the castle) as part of the Lewes Art Wave, from 11am to 5pm each day. Tea and cakes will be available courtesy of the Neville WI. Do come and enjoy the artwork, the marvellous venue and the tremendous teas in the beautiful garden! Also at the Trinity Centre in St John sub Castro we present On Communication, an exhibition and workshops exploring communication in a spiritual sense, including emotions, experience and the natural world. Open tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 4pm then other opening times are on our website and in the Artwave brochure. We are also running two free workshops on Thursday August 23, Whispers of the Land 11am to 1pm for age 7 to 11 year olds; and Tuesday August 28, Prophetic Art 7pm to 9.30pm for age 16 years plus. Full info and booking: www.trinitylewes.org/artwave/ Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm communion service with hymns, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

FOOTPATHS GROUP: On Sunday August 5, eleven of us set off in the footsteps of Eric Slater, the Sussex landscape artist. This walk was the postponed one from the previous Sunday when much needed, but heavy rain made Seaford Head too challenging to attempt. The walk is easy to navigate as an illustrated leaflet is available from Lewes Tourist Office. We set a good pace up over the cliffs and enjoyed the magnificent views of blue skies white cliffs and green downland. We crossed a field of panting sheep and turned right at South Hill Barn and down to the iconic Coast Guard cottages. We had taken several brief water stops before heading inland. We walked gently upwards, this is the scene Slater depicted in The Stack Yard. Friston Forest is away to the right and South Hill Barn is in view once again. Passing Chyngton Farm we laboured up the concrete track where, being a Sunday, we were passed by numerous cars. Hedgerow blackberries sustained this ascent. We turned right through the mass of parked cars and headed, via the edge of the golf course, back to Seaford Head and its precarious descent. Arriving back at Splash Point we found parking pandemonium had broken out. There was a battle for the precious spaces we were vacating. The walk is delightful, the views beautiful, if deciding to undertake it get the leaflet from the tourist office and choose a dry day. A lovely walk led by Gill with the assistance of the whole group and a very welcome new member.

LEWES BRIDGE CLUB: Results for July (all pairs games winners). Tuesday July 3, Peter Kennedy and Robin Parris; Thursday July 5, (N/S) Meic Goodyear and Simon Kirkwood, (E/W) Jonathan Hyde and Richard Burnett; Tuesday July 10, Peter and Irene Gannon; Thursday July 12, Peter Kennedy and John Williams; Tuesday July 17, Peter and Irene Gannon; Thursday July 19, (N/S) Nancy Wigington and Peter Neumann, (E/W) Elizabeth Fry and David Sharpe; Tuesday July 24, Michael Keeping and Richard Burnett; Thursday July 26, Peter and Irene Gannon; Tuesday July 31, Michael Keeping and Peter Cattermole. Lewes Bridge Club meets Tuesday evenings and Thursday afternoons in the Town Hall. Contact Meic Goodyear 01273 476757 for details.