FOOTPATHS GROUP: Walk Sunday August 12. Undeterred by the prediction of rain, a group of 13 walkers set out from Burgess Hill for a six-mile circular walk via Hassocks. From the southern outskirts of the town we crossed the Batchelors Farm nature reserve and followed a path across the fields with the landmark water tower on our left. Easy walking on paths and a short section of road led us to Oldland Mill, pristine after three centuries thanks to the determined efforts of volunteers. Turning westward we followed the route north of Keymer, with a brief stop for coffee, and traversed the unguarded crossing over the main railway line with some caution. Reaching the A273 we turned into the golf club and found our way to Belmont Lane and then northwards across the fields. The final stage of our walk led us past the interesting artwork commemorating John Bees-Mason, the pioneering wild-life photographer. The walk was led by Anne.

Our next walk is on Sunday. It is a 5 mile undulating walk around Duddleswell. We leave North Street car park in Lewes at 9.30am promptly.

CLIFFE FAIR: The annual Cliffe Fair takes places tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 12.30pm in and around Cliffe Hall. Stalls, refreshments, tombola. Free entry for all, in aid of St Thomas’ church weather vane appeal.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. As part of Artwave we present at the Trinity Centre in St John sub Castro, On Communication, an exhibition and workshops exploring communication in a spiritual sense, including emotions, experience and the natural world. Open tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 4pm then on Sunday 1pm to 4pm then 11am to 4pm each day up to and including Thursday August 30 and then a final day on Saturday September 1, again from 11am to 4pm. On Tuesday August 28 we are running a workshop, Prophetic Art, 7pm to 9.30pm for age 16 years plus. Full info and booking: www.trinitylewes.org/artwave/ Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal all age service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am all age service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.