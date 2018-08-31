LEWES U3A OPEN DAY: September 12. U3A (University of the Third Age) is a national organisation for older people to share their interests, knowledge and experience. Lewes U3A runs small classes, groups and events for people no longer in full time employment. All the activities are run by members; this keeps costs low, so fees are very modest. Topics to be included in the forthcoming season include: Art Matters, Crafts, Painting, Public Art, Film Appreciation, Italian, French, German, Current Affairs, Theatre, Creative Writing, Jazz Club, Geology, Life Sciences, Science Matters, and Wine Tasting, the wine tasting group is hoping for new members. At the Open Day, programmes for all these topics, and many more, will be available. Come along and enjoy free refreshments with new friends. Wednesday September 12, 10am to noon, at Lewes Town Hall Corn Exchange. More information on the website: www.u3asites.org.uk/lewes

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. The Parish Office has relocated to The Trinity Centre at St John sub Castro to be part of the Bridge office space located directly above Café12/31. Office hours Tuesday to Friday 8.30am to noon. Full details on the website: www.trinitylewes.org It is with much excitement that we can announce we are extending the opening hours of Café 12/31; from 11 September we will be open Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 4pm, Friday 10am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm. Everyone is welcome to come and try our cakes and snacks with a cup of tea or coffee. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am no service as there is a joint service at Trinity Southover; 4.30pm songs of praise with hymns chosen by the congregation, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am all age joint service jointly with the 11.15 congregation from Trinity St John sub Castro to celebrate the finish of holiday club with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.