COFFEE MORNING: South Street Bonfire Society are holding a Coffee Morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Cliffe Church Hall, 10 till noon. Admission free. Cakes, tea, coffee, preserves, tombola , merchandise. There will also be smugglers jumpers for sale, membership can be paid and don’t forget you can buy tickets for our film night on September 28. So do come along.

LEWES U3A OPEN DAY: September 12. U3A (University of the Third Age) is a national organisation for older people to share their interests, knowledge and experience. Lewes U3A runs small classes, groups and events for people no longer in full time employment. All the activities are run by members; this keeps costs low, so fees are very modest. Topics to be included in the forthcoming season include: Art Matters, Crafts, Painting, Public Art, Film Appreciation, Italian, French, German, Current Affairs, Theatre, Creative Writing, Jazz Club, Geology, Life Sciences, Science Matters, and Wine Tasting, the wine tasting group is hoping for new members. At the Open Day, programmes for all these topics, and many more, will be available. Come along and enjoy free refreshments with new friends. Wednesday September 12, 10am to noon, at Lewes Town Hall Corn Exchange. More information on the website: www.u3asites.org.uk/lewes

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Meet on Monday, 7pm for 7.30pm in King’s Church, Brooks Road. Inside Lewes Heritage - Town Clocks, Turkish Baths and A Chapel. This talk highlights three aspects of the town’s heritage with John Downie’s pictorial stroll through Lewes highlights clocks from medieval to modern; Judy Mackerras revealing the many manifestations of a much-loved local landmark; and Marcus Taylor explaining the history of a unique Victorian tribute in stone. Everyone is welcome. Members £1, non-members £3. Free refreshments. leweshistory.org.uk/meetings

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Our next Alpha Courses start soon. We are running three courses. Tuesday evenings starting September 18, Friday mornings starting September 28 and Thursday evenings starting October 4. We hope that with the choice of times as many people as possible will be able to take the opportunity to explore the basics of the Christian Faith. Please consider whether you or a friend might wish to join one of the courses to discuss the big questions of life in an informal and relaxed setting. For info and booking contact: Steve Daughtery telephone 01273 472018 or email steve@trinitylewes.org We’ll watch a video each week, have some time to chat and ask questions as well as enjoying a cuppa, food and usually some cake. If you have pre-school children at home you are welcome to bring them with you to the Friday morning session. If you want to sign up and join the journey, we’ll be meeting each week for your chosen session time for 12 sessions. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal all age service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am all age service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

FOOTPATHS GROUP: Cissbury Ring Circular, August 7. This was billed as the ‘last day of the heatwave’, the record-breaking continuous period of Mediterranean weather. And we were going to make the most of it. By now used to coping with the heat, all 10 of us who gathered for the walk were well equipped with headgear and plenty of water. We started from the car park at the end of Nepcote Lane at the foot of the Cissbury Ring. The Ring was to be the crowning glory, the last part of our walk. We set off on the bridle path heading north, and then veered off on the track leading down to No Man’s Land. Belying its ominous name, it provided us with a haven of shade where we stopped for a brief drink, many of us also sampling the delicious ripe blackberries on offer all around us. We then took a winding path alongside fields, from which startled pheasants kept exploding while others scurried ahead of us on the path, despite our assurances that we possessed no firearms and that the Glorious Twelfth was still a few days away. We stopped for a short refreshment break by a reed-filled dewpond where the water was attracting flocks of small birds but they flew in and out too fast to us to identify them. Then onto the ascending track back towards the car park. The best was yet to come as we entered the Cissbury Ring reserve and rapidly gained height till we reached the summit of the Iron Age hill fort. We were astonished at how far we could see in every direction, most remarkably to the east, Brighton and its new landmark, the i360, and beyond that the Seven Sisters as far as Beachy Head, some 35 miles away. And what’s more, we found that we had this magical place all to ourselves. A most memorable end to a lovely summer walk. The walk was led by Vivien.