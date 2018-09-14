FOOTPATHS GROUP: Report, Duddleswell, August 26. Thirteen of us started the walk near Duddleswell in the Ashdown Forest with a gentle climb to Friends Clump, a group of conifers planted at the top of the hill. We descended to Nutley Windmill, an attractive wooden structure, apparently the oldest working windmill in Sussex. We continued in a southerly direction with wide views of the heathlands covered in heather and the South Downs in the distance. The view is spectacular in sunshine, and even with the heavy clouds it was still rewarding. At the bottom of the hill, we decided to take an early coffee break, as rain had been forecast from 11am onwards. Right on cue, on the dot of 11am, it started to spit with rain and continued as a light drizzle for the rest of the walk. After descending to cross a couple of streams, we climbed through an attractive area of heather and gorse, eventually reaching the Duddleswell teahouse. At this point we deliberated whether to curtail the walk because of the rain or to continue for the full walk. Undaunted, the majority were in favour of continuing, so we headed into thick woods, which provided welcome protection from the rain, and descended steeply along a barely discernible path to a stream. On the other side we scrambled up through the woods, with no sign of a path, till we found a gate, and eventually joined the Weald Way. From there we climbed up to another clump of conifers on Camp Hill and descended with wide views until we reached our starting point. The walk was led by Alan.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. We have extended the opening hours of Café 12/31 at the Trinity Centre in St John sub Castro; it is now open Tuesday to Thursday, 10am to 4pm, Friday 10am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm. Everyone is welcome to come and try our cakes and snacks with a cup of tea or coffee. Our next Alpha Courses start soon. We are running three courses. Tuesday evenings starting September 18, Friday mornings starting September 28 and Thursday evenings starting October 4. We hope that with the choice of times as many people as possible will be able to take the opportunity to explore the basics of the Christian Faith. Please consider whether you or a friend might wish to join one of the courses to discuss the big questions of life in an informal and relaxed setting. For info and booking contact: Steve Daughtery telephone 01273 472018 or email steve@trinitylewes.org Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm communion with hymns and choir, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: We hope you have had an enjoyable break over the summer. We would like to update you with various opportunities to join in with the early preparations for Lewes Passion Play 2020 this autumn. The journey begins with a Barn Dance Fundraiser on Saturday October 6 in the Trinity Centre, St John sub Castro, 7pm to 10pm. Tickets £10 individual or £35 family. Ploughman’s, coffee and tea included. Bring your own wine and other drinks. Please email us for tickets: thelewespassionplay@gmail.com