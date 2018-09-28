TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. On Monday October 15 from 7pm to 9pm in Church End, by the side of Trinity Southover, we are starting a six week Bereavement Journey and are supported by a professional counselling service. If you have been bereaved recently or perhaps many years ago and still feel some rawness and pain of that loss then the Bereavement Journey provides comfort, community and a safe, welcoming and confidential environment to share with others. For further information contact Southover counselling on 0785221449 or speak to Jeanette Clifton Manager of the service on 01273 814412. On Sunday our 4.30pm service at St John sub Castro will include Sharing Encouragements, an opportunity for anyone who wishes to share good things that God has been doing for them or for others. We hope you will join us even if you do not feel able to share yourself, but would like to hear the good things God has done for other people in Lewes. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm Healing service, a more traditional service with hymns and choir. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: We hope you have had an enjoyable break over the summer. We would like to update you with various opportunities to join in with the early preparations for Lewes Passion Play 2020 this autumn. The journey begins with a Barn Dance Fundraiser next Saturday October 6 in the Trinity Centre, St John sub Castro, 7pm to 10pm. Tickets £10 individual or £35 family. Ploughman’s, coffee and tea included. Bring your own wine and other drinks. Please email us for tickets: thelewespassionplay@gmail.com

FOOTPATHS GROUP: Wivelsfield Walk Report. A 5.5 mile circular walk exploring ancient paths around Wivelsfield was enjoyed by eleven walkers on a fine Wednesday morning on September 19. Starting from the green in Wivelsfield Green we walked Slugwash Lane for three quarters of a mile turning right onto the footpath beside Slugwash Boarding Kennels. This tranquil path took us along western edge of Strood Wood, through Ham Wood, under sizzling power lines and across Ham Bridge. The path continued around the buildings at Awbrook Farm gently rising to run in an easterly direction on high ground where we were surprised to able to see the downs in the distance. We turned south off the drive to Hooklands Farm stopping for coffee beside the first of two recently erected sturdy bridges over a now dried up stream. The path climbed gently up to High View Farm where we were greeted by a dozen beautiful horses who came to investigate us and pose for photos. The path dropped down to go around Holford Manor where we were followed by a flock of horned sheep. The way became tricky at Wivelsden Farm where we had to skirt round an impassable part of the path overgrown with stinging nettles. More horses took an interest in us as we walked through their field beside Roseland Wood. At Strood Farm we followed the drive south to join the main road through Wivelsfield Green back to the start of our walk. This excellent walk was taken from a book entitled Walks Around Historic Wivelsfield, published by the Wivelsfield History Study Group. Dave was the leader of the walk.

Our next walk will be on Tuesday. Meet at Lewes Railway Station in time to catch the 9.28am train to Newhaven and then stroll 3.5 miles to Southease. All welcome.