LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Meet on Monday, 7pm for 7.30pm start at King’s Church, Brooks Road. Capturing Lewes History on Camera. Photographer, Carlotta Luke has been documenting the renovations of some of Lewes’s most iconic buildings, including Southover Grange and the Depot. She will be sharing her photographs and talking about the insights her work gives us on the history of these buildings and the lives lived in them. Everyone is welcome. Members £1, non-members £3 with free refreshments. leweshistory.org.uk/meetings

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: The Nicholas Yonge Society opens its 2018-19 season of international chamber music concerts with the remarkable Trio Shaham Erez Wallfisch. They will be playing works by Bloch, Beethoven and Dvorák. Friday, October 19 at 7.45pm at Cliffe Building, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road. Tickets £15 at door, 8 to 25year olds free.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. This weekend we are having our Harvest Festival celebrations at Southover and St John sub Castro. This year we are giving all our harvest produce donations to Lewes foodbank. If you are unable to join us for the harvest services then please do not forget the Lewes Food Banks who constantly need your help. They support households who are not managing. All families who are helped are referred by the professional agencies or GPs’. There are collection points at all Trinity locations and at Tesco, so please consider regularly donating tins of food or dry goods, so we can help those in need on a continuing basis, not just at harvest festival. We are once again launching a shoe box appeal and this year it is for a family or an elderly person in Eastern Europe. Can you offer the simple gift of a filled shoe box to make Christmas special for needy families and old people in Eastern Europe? Details of suggested contents and the scheme on www.linktohope.co.uk Boxes need to be complete by November 4 and can be left at any Trinity location. Please mark the box as being for the shoebox appeal. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal all age harvest festival service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm Evening Prayer, a more traditional service with hymns and choir. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am all age harvest festival service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: Tomorrow, Saturday, night we have a Barn Dance Fundraiser in the Trinity Centre, St John sub Castro from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets £10 individual or £35 family. Ploughman’s, coffee and tea included. Bring your own wine and other drinks. Please email us for tickets: thelewespassionplay@gmail.com or just join us tomorrow evening. If you would like to update with the various opportunities to join in with the early preparations for Lewes Passion Play 2020 this autumn, then do email us. We will be carol singing before Christmas so if you would like an evening of singing around Lewes on Wednesday December 19 get in touch. There will be more details nearer the time.