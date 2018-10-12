COFFEE MORNING: South Street Bonfire Society are holding a coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Cliffe Church Hall from 10am to noon. There will be cakes, tea, coffee, preserves, tombola and merchandise. Plus membership, fire-site tickets and bonfire programme, so do come along. Admission is free.

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: Opens its 2018-19 season of international chamber music concerts with the remarkable Trio Shaham Erez Wallfisch. They will be playing works by Bloch, Beethoven and Dvorák. Friday, October 19 at 7.45pm at Cliffe Building, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road. Tickets £15 at door, 8 to 25year olds free.

FOOTPATHS GROUP: Lewes Footpath Walk report. On Tuesday October 2, 13 members of the Group took part in a stroll from Newhaven to Southease. They walked as far as possible on the western river bank of the River Ouse and were encouraged to look for a seal by a passer-by near Piddinghoe. The Egrets Way was seen for much of the time and the party hoped it will not be too long before it is completed just north of Piddinghoe so that it is unnecessary to have to walk along the C7 road with no footpath beside it in order to continue a riverbank walk At Southease, the party all took some refreshment at Itford Youth Hostel and whilst most then returned to Lewes by train some members decided to continue the walk along the riverbank instead.

Bourton-on-the-Water holiday weekend. At the end of September, 15 of us spent a very happy weekend at the Holiday Fellowship Hotel in the centre of Bourton-on-the-Water. On our way there, 8 of us stopped off to visit Waterperry Gardens, near Oxford, and admire their colourful herbaceous borders and sculptures. We booked a tour of the house to see the modern frescoes covering the full height of the modern part of the house. Saturday was a glorious day for walking and Sunday fine but colder. On our return journey seven of us enjoyed a walking tour of Cirencester.

LEWES BRIDGE CLUB: Results for September (all pairs games winners). Tuesday September 4, Nigel Osmer and Margaret Buddery. Thursday September 6 (N/S): Simon Fishburn and Diane Johnstone; (E/W): Margi Parris snf Mavis Druce.Tuesday September 11, Rosemary Land and Nigel Osmer. Thursday September 13, Nigel Osmer and Margaret Buddery. Tuesday September 18, Margaret Buddery and Peter Waters. Thursday September 20, Peter Cattermole and Mickie Lodge. Tuesday September 25, Michael Keeping and Richard Burnett. Thursday September 27, Helen Chambers and Mickie Lodge. Lewes Bridge Club meets Tuesday evenings and Thursday afternoons in the Town Hall. Contact Meic Goodyear 01273 476757 for details.

LEWES LITERARY SOCIETY: 70 Years of Great Talks by Great Writers.

The Lewes Literary Society opens its 70th birthday season at the All Saints next week with a visit from the writer and critic Robert McCrum, and a glass of something celebratory for all ticket-holders. Radio 4 regular and associate editor of the Observer, Robert McCrum was for many years the editor-in-chief at Faber and Faber, where he worked with many of our best writers. His own books include six novels, a definitive biography of P G Wodehouse and the critically acclaimed memoir My Year Off, which documents the massive stroke he suffered in 1995 at the age of only 42. His latest book, Every Third Thought: On life, death and the endgame is, according to best-selling novelist Kate Mosse, ‘thoughtful, subtle, elegantly clever and oddly joyous.’ The 70th birthday season continues with the poet Jo Shapcott, the nature-writer and erstwhile Lewesian Miriam Darlington, whose book Owl Sense was a BBC Radio 4 Book of the Week. The Guardian’s chief culture writer and classics expert Charlotte Higgins will be here in February to talk about Red Thread, her book on the mystery of labyrinths, and novelist and journalist Linda Grant will be in conversation in April. And to keep the celebrations in the family, the Lewes Lit is also very pleased to welcome food writer and broadcaster Emma Woolf, great niece of the society’s former chair, Leonard Woolf. As well as a free glass of fizz on arrival, ticketholders are automatically entered into a free raffle, with a chance to win the guest speaker’s latest book. There will also be an opportunity to buy books and have them signed on the night.

Robert McCrum at the Lewes Literary Society on Tuesday at All Saints, Friars Walk, doors open 7.30pm. Season tickets £40, single ticket £10, under 25s (on the door only) £5. Details and tickets are to be found at www.lewesliterarysociety.co.uk.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. On Monday from 7pm to 9pm in Church End, by the side of Trinity Southover, we are starting a six week Bereavement Journey and are supported by a professional counselling service. If you have been bereaved recently or perhaps many years ago and still feel some rawness and pain of that loss then the Bereavement Journey provides comfort, community and a safe, welcoming and confidential environment to share with others. For further information contact Southover counselling on 0785221449 or speak to Jeanette Clifton Manager of the service on 01273 814412. We are once again launching a shoe box appeal and this year it is for a family or an elderly person in Eastern Europe. Can you offer the simple gift of a filled shoe box to make Christmas special for needy families and old people in Eastern Europe? Details of suggested contents and the scheme on www.linktohope.co.uk Boxes need to be complete by November 4 and can be left at any Trinity location. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with communion and with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with Baptism and with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.