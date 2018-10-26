COFFEE MORNING: South Street Bonfire Society are holding a pre Bonfire Night Coffee Morning tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to noon at Cliffe Church Hall. Cakes, tea, coffee, preserves, 2018 Bonfire Programme, fire site tickets, membership, merchandise and jumpers available, so do come along. Admission is free.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. We are once again having a shoe box appeal and this year it is for a family or an elderly person in Eastern Europe. Can you offer the simple gift of a filled shoe box to make Christmas special for needy families and old people in Eastern Europe? Details of suggested contents and the scheme on www.linktohope.co.uk Boxes need to be complete by November 4 and can be left at any Trinity location. Save the date for our Fair Trade Fair on Saturday November 17 at Trinity Southover from noon to 3.30pm. Come and start you Christmas shopping and join in the family fun with good food, fair trade gifts and children’s activities. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us. FOOTPATHS GROUP: Rodmell walk, October 17. It was a promising morning blue sky, not a trace of wind and very mild. Thirteen walkers set off from the car park in Rodmell, the picturesque village at the foot of the Downs. Rodmell is particularly associated with the Bloomsbury Group as we were reminded when we walked through the village and passed Monk’s house, Virginia Woolf’s home. We soon began the steady ascent out of the village and up onto the South Downs Way, stopping to admire the long views across to Newhaven and the glittering, completely flat sea. Our route took us past Breaky Bottom, the vineyard where the grape harvest was in progress. Unfortunately a little too early in the day to stop for some wine tasting. Then continuing across fields over the open downland, with sheep as far as the eye could see and stunning views in all directions. And with the sun shining and the temperature rising, jackets and top layers were being shed, could this really be mid-October? Our half-way break, sitting on a grassy bank, proved an opportunity for a late top-up of that suntan before the cold, dark months kick in. Our return route, uphill and down dale, provided further unexpected late season delights, skylarks singing and soaring above us and a cloud of red admirals taking advantage of the profusion of ivy flowers alongside the path leading back to Rodmell. We ended our walk in the way all the best walks end, in the welcoming arms of the village pub. Sitting out on the terrace in the sun, contented after our exertions, quenching our thirst and wondering if this might be the last day of this wonderful Indian summer. The walk was led by Vivien.

Our next walk will be on Tuesday. It is a 4 mile undulating walk around North Chailey with a cafe stop at the end. We leave North Street car park in Lewes promptly at 9.30am. Do join us.