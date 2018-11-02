FOOTPATHS GROUP: Walk report, Plumpton, October 21. Twenty six of us set out on a cool, but beautifully sunny autumn morning from St Michael’s Church in the grounds of Plumpton College. We headed north past Lambert Farm, where luckily for those with bovine phobia, there was no sign of the docile bull that had been on the track when the leader did his reconnoitre a couple of weeks previously. We traversed a couple of fields, scaring a large brood of pheasants as we passed. Then we entered Grannies Wood and followed a rough path, which emerged from the wood, crossing a small stream by a ‘bridge’, which consisted of a single, rather wobbly plank of wood. Having successfully manoeuvred our way across, albeit with a certain amount of trepidation and assistance, the going became easier, through another couple of small woods and intervening fields. Eventually we reached the track leading from Streat to Plumpton and turned right towards Plumpton, taking in magnificent views of the Downs in the morning sunshine. We took our coffee break on a grassy bank just by Plumpton Racecourse and enjoyed a bit of basking in the sun as the temperature slowly increased and we shed our outer garments. Suitably refreshed, we continued to the lovely church of East Chiltington. Here we turned southwards through ancient woodlands and past the mysterious-looking grounds of Novington Manor, then by the side of the Plumpton Stream until we emerged at Plumpton College. From here it was a short walk past the front of the college to return to the car park. The walk was led by Alan.

Our next walk is on Sunday and will be a 5-mile circular walk from Lewes to Offham with only one hill. We shall leave North Street car park, Lewes promptly at 9.30am. Do join us.

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: Friday November 23, 7.45pm. For the second concert of the 2018/19 season of international chamber music concerts we welcome the prize winning Martinu quartet. They will be playing the following string quartets: Haydn, Opus 64 No 2, Schuloff no 2 and Dvorak’s American. They showed a gift for finding the emotional heart of a piece (Strad). Tickets £15, free for members and 8 to 25 year olds. Cliffe Building, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road, www.nyslewes.org.uk

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Every Friday in Trinity Southover Hall, St James Street we have two groups running for children and young people. For children in years 4 to 6 Xcite, from 5.15pm to 6.45pm. We start each week with games and buying tuck (bring some pennies) then a special activity followed by choosing our ‘stars for the week’. The cost is only £1 per child. For school Years 7 to 12 The Hub from 7.30pm to 9.30pm for a fun packed evening including mocktail bar, beanbag chillout space, sports and games (dodgeball, unihoc, human hungry hippos and lots more) or for the more creative try the upper room for mural painting, film making, drama or small group discussions/debates and seminars. It’s your evening so you can make it as chilled or as fun as you want. If you are in either age group please do come and see what it is all about or for more details visit our website: www.trinitylewes.org Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal all age service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm songs of praise where the hymns are chosen by members of the congregation, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am all age service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

TALK: Lewes and District Garden Society. The Gardens of Glyndebourne. The Lewes and District Garden Society speaker for November is Vivienne Macey a trained gardener who has worked as a volunteer gardener at Glyndebourne for 6 years. The gardens at Glyndebourne are ever changing and Vivienne has a passion for roses and all unusual plants, especially Salvias. She conducts garden tours and is currently designing and planting her own garden in Lewes. Wednesday, 7.30pm for 7.45pm at St Thomas’s Church Hall, Cliffe High Street. Visitors welcome £3. Refreshments available.