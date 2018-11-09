FOOTPATHS GROUP: Walk report for October 30. On a fine, windy day, 15 of us parked off the A275 crossroads with the A272 in North Chailey close to the Forget-me-not cafe. We made our way through Chailey Common which was declared a local Nature Reserve in 1966. It has also been designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest because it is the last surviving fragment of lowland heath in the Low Weald. We explored the common and some of the heavily wooded surrounding countryside, passing a few farms and fields of sheep and some marshy areas. There were some spectacular views of the surrounding countryside with not a house in sight. At one stage, we caught up with another walking group from Brighton who seemed to be going a different way. We found a sheltered area in the woods for our coffee break and then continued walking through fields and woods. We passed a prominent building which had once belonged to Chailey Heritage. Close by is a smock mill dating from about 1830 which is supposed to stand at the centre of Sussex. It may be visited on the last Sunday of each month from April to September between 3pm and 5pm. After completing our four and a half mile walk, we arrived back at the attractive cafe, where most of us stopped for a coffee or light lunch before returning home. The walk was led by Margaret and Jeannette.

Our next walk is on Wednesday. Meet at Lewes railway station in time to catch the 9.47am train to Polegate for a 5.5 mile walk. Bring a picnic.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Meet on Monday at the King’s Church, Brooks Road, 7pm for 7.30pm start. Lewes Business Stories. In November the LHG meeting will be three short talks focused on different aspects of the business life of Lewes. Michael Parrish on the ironmongers, Wightman and Parrish; Andrew Buxton on the cash carrying systems in shops; and John Kay on the history of Wycherleys Estate Agency. All welcome. Members £1, non-members £3 with free refreshments. leweshistory.org.uk/meetings

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: Friday November 23, 7.45pm. For the second concert of the 2018/19 season of international chamber music concerts we welcome the prize winning Martinu quartet. They will be playing the following string quartets: Haydn, Opus 64 No 2, Schuloff no 2 and Dvorak’s American. They showed a gift for finding the emotional heart of a piece (Strad). Tickets £15, free for members and 8 to 25 year olds. Cliffe Building, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road, www.nyslewes.org.uk

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Our Fair Trade Fair is on Saturday November 17 at Trinity Southover from noon to 3.30pm. Come and start your Christmas shopping and join in the family fun with good food, fair trade gifts and children’s activities. The Lewes Food Banks constantly need your help. They support households who are not managing. All families who are helped are referred by the professional agencies or GPs’. There are collection points at all Trinity locations and at Tesco and Waitrose, so please consider donating tins of food or dry goods so we can help those in need on a continuing basis. Please also remember the homeless as the weather gets colder. Trinity supports Off the Fence, a local homeless charity based in Brighton, with clothing, new toiletries, coats and sleeping bags. Please leave donations at Trinity Southover. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

LEWES BRIDGE CLUB: Results for October (all winners of pairs games). Tuesday October 2, John Williams and Laura Ersek; Thursday October 4, Jonathan Hyde and Richard Burnett; Tuesday October 9, Meic Goodyear and Jerry Emery; Thursday October 11, John and Jonathan Hyde; Tuesday October 16 (Handicap pairs) Michael Keeping and Jonathan Hyde; Thursday October 18, (Handicap pairs) Nigel Osmer and Adela Thomas; Tuesday October 23, Michael Keeping and Richard Burnett; Thursday October 25, (N/S) Paul Allen and Lynne Tunley; (E/W) Anne Parry and Liz Cheek; Tuesday October 30, Janet Cattermole and Di Johnstone. Lewes Bridge Club meets Tuesday evenings and Thursday afternoons in the Town Hall. Contact Meic Goodyear 01273 476757 for details.