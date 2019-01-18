COFFEE MORNING: South Street Bonfire Society are holding the first Coffee Morning of the year tomorrow, Saturday, at Cliffe Church Hall from 10am till noon. There will be cakes , preserves, tea, coffee, hot chocolate, tombola and merchandise. Everybody welcome. Admission is free.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. The 4.30pm communion service at Trinity St John’s will include the Ministry of Healing. We shall be joined on this occasion by Churches Together in Lewes, who will be marking the Week of Prayer of Christian Unity. All are welcome to join us. On Saturday February 16 we are running a free retirement workshop from 10am to 4pm in the Chapter House at Southover. Whether you are just about to retire, or at midlife onwards and would like to take the opportunity to reflect, take stock, and look ahead, this one day workshop will explore issues around retirement and later life’s crossroads. There will be a mix of considering ideas, sharing experiences and individual reflection. For more information and to reserve your place contact Charlotte at charlotte@overton-hart.co.uk or 07539 970600. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm communion with hymns, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: On Saturday February 9 we are having Bring and Share Supper, which will also have a silent auction. If you have gifts, activities or services you would like to donate then please let us know. It will also be an opportunity to find out more about getting involved in 2020 preparations. More details or questions call 07971 398146 or email: thelewes passionplay@gmail.com

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: On Wednesday January 23 the Nicholas Yonge Society are proud to welcome Matt Hunt (clarinet), Alina Ibragimova (violin), Louise Hopkins (cello), and Alasdair Beatson (piano) for a performance of Quartet to the End of Time by Messiaen. They will also play, Debussy and Ravel. 7.45pm at Cliffe building, East Sussex (Sussex Downs) College, Mountfield Road. Tickets £15 www.nyslewes.tiketsource.co.uk, Baldwins Travel, Station St or at door. 8 to 25year olds free.