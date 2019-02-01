TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. On Saturday February 16 we are running a free retirement workshop from 10am to 4pm in the Chapter House at Southover. Whether you are just about to retire, or at midlife onwards and would like to take the opportunity to reflect, take stock, and look ahead, this one day workshop will explore issues around retirement and later life’s crossroads. There will be a mix of considering ideas, sharing experiences and individual reflection. For more information and to reserve your place contact Charlotte at charlotte@overton-hart.co.uk or 07539 970600. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal all age service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm sung evening prayer, a more traditional service with the choir. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am all age service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with communion and contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: Next Saturday, February 9, at 7pm in the Christ Church hall, Prince Edwards Road, we are having Bring and Share Supper, which will also have a silent auction. If you have gifts, activities or services you would like to donate then please let us know. It will also be an opportunity to find out more about getting involved in 2020 preparations. Please let us know if you are coming to the bring and share supper by calling 07971 398146 or email: thelewespassionplay@gmail.com