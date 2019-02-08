COFFEE MORNING: South Street Bonfire Society are holding a Coffee Morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Cliffe Church Hall 10am to noon. Tea, coffee, hot chocolate, cakes, preserves, tombola, merchandise. Everybody welcome, do come along.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Meet on Monday, 7pm for 7.30pm start at King’s Church, Brooks Road. Helen Poole tells how Thomas Cromwell, the mastermind of the 16thC Dissolution, was involved in the cull of 17 local monasteries from the early suppression of Bayham Abbey and how he went on to acquire Michelham and Lewes Priories. Everyone is welcome. Members £1, non-members £3 with free refreshments. leweshistory.org.uk/meetings

FOOTPATHS GROUP: Lewes Footpaths Walk Report for January 13. Twenty members gathered at Lewes Rail station to catch the 9.21am train to Glynde. After a short walk along the road, we climbed the first stile onto the main field path leading to Mount Caburn. The ascent was a long slope but not steep. We climbed a stile into a field of turnips where sheep were grazing and alas saw a dead fox! The view got better and better towards the top. Fifteen walkers managed to climb to the summit and see the almost 360 degree view of Lewes and surrounding areas. Five members preferred to walk around the lower edge and not risk the short but steep climb to the top of the hill. We descended via Oxteddle Bottom and through Bible Bottom. As the weather had been dry, it was not too muddy and we passed many young calves. Then we enjoyed a gentle walk up towards Lewes golf course. We descended the rather steep Chapel Hill with many walkers finishing the walk in a cafe. The weather was dry through out and was led by Amanda.

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: The ‘amazingly vivacious, vivid and electrifying’ Vision Quartet play string quartets by Ligeti and Schubert, Friday March 1 at 7.45 at Cliffe Building, East Sussex (Sussex Downs) College, Mountfield Road. www.nyslewes.org.ukTickets £15 at door, 8 to 25year olds free.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Just a few places left for our free retirement workshop on Saturday February 16 from 10am to 4pm in the Chapter House at Southover. Whether you are just about to retire, or at midlife onwards and would like to take the opportunity to reflect, take stock, and look ahead, this one day workshop will explore issues around retirement and later life’s crossroads. There will be a mix of considering ideas, sharing experiences and individual reflection. For more information and to reserve your place contact Charlotte at charlotte@overton-hart.co.uk or 07539 970600. Every Friday in Trinity Southover Hall, St James Street we have two groups running for children and young people. For children in years 4 to 6 Xcite, from 5.15pm to 6.45pm. We start each week with games and buying tuck (bring some pennies) then a special activity followed by choosing our ‘stars for the week’. The cost is only £1 per child. For school Years 7 to 12, The Hub from 7.30pm to 9.30pm for a fun packed evening including mocktail bar, beanbag chillout space, sports and games (dodgeball, unihoc, human hungry hippos and lots more) or for the more creative try the upper room for mural painting, film making, drama or small group discussions/debates and seminars. It’s your evening so you can make it as chilled or as fun as you want! If you are in either age group please do come and see what it is all about or for more details visit our website: www.trinitylewes.org Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with communion and with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with communion and contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm in the Christ Church hall, Prince Edward’s Road, we are having Bring and Share Supper, which will also have a silent auction. If you have gifts, activities or services you would like to donate then please let us know. It will also be an opportunity to find out more about getting involved in 2020 preparations. Please let us know if you are coming to the bring and share supper by calling 07971 398146 or email: thelewespassionplay@gmail.com or just join us tomorrow evening.