NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: Change of programme. The Heath Quartet will play quartets by Haydn, Ligeti and Beethoven on Friday, March l, at 7.45pm at Cliffe Building, East Sussex (Sussex Downs) College, Mountfield Road. www.nyslewes.org.uk. Tickets £15 at door, 8 to 25yr olds free.

FOOTPATHS GROUP: Lancing Hill, Sunday January 27. The morning was overcast and blustery when nine walkers left the Lancing Ring Nature Reserve car park for a four and a quarter mile walk, led by Anita. It started with a long steady, uphill climb on a very well-walked and muddy path. This made the walking more difficult than some may have hoped for. By the time we reached the summit, the sky brightened, giving us distant views towards the Rampion Wind Farm. Turning right towards Coombe Head the path improved. What a joy to be able to walk on the green and grassy Downs. Continuing to battle with the blustery wind, we arrived at Coombehead Wood. This provided welcome shelter from the wind and proved an ideal spot for our morning break. We basked in glorious sunshine, admiring the spectacular Lancing College and wondering what the future holds for the Shoreham Cement Works. Suitably refreshed, we headed down to Cow Bottom, passing Cowbottom Hovel, originally an open shelter for cattle. Then we took the steeply sloping, and relatively short uphill climb to the top for the final stretch, up Lancing Hill and back to the car park.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Trinity is a multi-site church in a single parish, made up of six congregations meeting in three locations: Southover, St John’s sub-Castro and South Malling; for more details of the content and style of each congregation, our youth and adult groups and other services available to the community as a whole including counselling and care please visit our website: www.trinitylewes.org The Lewes Food Banks constantly need your help. They support households who are not managing. All families who are helped are referred by the professional agencies or GPs’. There are collection points at all Trinity locations and at Tesco and Waitrose, so please consider donating tins of food or dry goods so we can help those in need on a continuing basis. Please also remember the homeless. Trinity supports Off the Fence, a local homeless charity based in Brighton, with clothing, new toiletries, coats and sleeping bags. Please leave donations at Trinity Southover. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm communion with hymns, a more traditional service. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.