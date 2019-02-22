NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: The Nicholas Yonge Society has a change of programme. They welcome the dynamic and charismatic Heath String Quartet to play Haydn’s Quartet in D major, Opus 20, No 4; Ligeti’s Quartet no 2 and Beethoven’s Op 127. 7.45pm Friday March 1 at Cliffe building, East Sussex (Sussex Downs) College, Mountfield Road, www.nyslewes.org.uk. Tickets £15 at door, 8 to 25year olds free.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Trinity is hoping to organise a confirmation service later in the year, so if you are interested in getting confirmed or would like to know more please contact our rector Steve Daughtery 01273 472018 or email steve@trinitylewes.org. Try something different when you are out and about and visit Café 12/31 in the Trinity Centre at St John sub Castro; it is open Tuesday to Thursday, 10am to 4pm for drinks, ice cream, home-made cakes, lunches noon to 2.30pm, with play room and buggy park; four legged Fridays 10am to 5pm (lunches noon to 2.30pm) when well behaved dogs are welcome and Saturday 9am to 1pm hot and cold drinks and home-made cakes only. Everyone is welcome to come and try our lunches, cakes and snacks with a cup of tea or real coffee or cold drink. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with communion and contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service including baptism with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service including baptism with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

LEWES BRIDGE CLUB: First place winners for January (all pairs games). Thursday January 3: (N/S) John Williams and Margaret Buddery; (E/W) Peter and Irene Gannon. Tuesday January 8, Peter and Irene Gannon. Thursday January 10, Alan Disney and Rita Hartnell. Tuesday January 15, Peter Waters and Margaret Buddery. Thursday January 17 Pairs, (N/S) Richard Burnett and Jonathan Hyde; (E/W) Margaret Buddery and John Williams. Tuesday January 22, Margaret Buddery and Jonathan Hyde. Thursday January 24, Nigel Osmer and Margaret Buddery; Tuesday January 29, Michael Keeping and Richard Burnett. Thursday January 31 Pairs, (N/S) Meic Goodyear and Rosalie Husson; (E/W) Simon Fishburn and Peter Neumann. Lewes Bridge Club meets Tuesday evenings and Thursday afternoons in the Town Hall. Contact Meic Goodyear 01273 476757 for details.