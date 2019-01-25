SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: At the end of last term you may have noticed that the builders had moved in if you were passing by the school. During the holidays they have worked tirelessly, installing a much needed new lighting system across the whole school. The upgrade in the corridor has required a completely new ceiling to be fitted, plastered and decorated. The result is quite dramatic and we now realise how dark the old lights were. The works have not been without their troubles, a flood in one classroom, plaster dust across the school, displays dismantled and the alarm systems crashing on Christmas Eve. Mrs Warren and Mr Vinall have been real heroes, sorting out the problems, cleaning up and opening the school, up early in the morning and locking up late at night every day except for Christmas and Boxing Days. We are really lucky to have such committed and caring people on our staff team who go the extra mile for our school. We really hope they can know how much we appreciate and value what they do for us all.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). The service this coming week will be Morning Praise led by Revd Jeremy Bamber who will be preaching on Heading Home Safely with music led by the band. As usual, there will be children’s activities. The service begins at 9.30am. All are welcome.