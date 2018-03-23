SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: The Head says: A huge well done to the Year 3 Lemon Lions class for their stunning performance of The Iron Man last week. The class has been studying the book and used it to create a performance that included poetry, dance, music, physical theatre and singing. The final piece, which included all the children, was a great example of the collaborative spirit and amazing team work in the class. After the performance the parents and carers had a chance to buy Iron Man-themed key rings made by the children, and were invited to dress up as the Iron Man so they could then have their photo taken with their child. The event was much enjoyed by everyone. Thanks to the Lemon Lions teaching team for all their hard work in making it such a success.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). This Sunday is Palm Sunday, the day when Christ rode into Jerusalem, mounted on a Donkey at the beginning of his final week, which ends in his arrest, torture and crucifixion, which the church calls Holy Week. This Sunday’s service is led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber, who will also be speaking. The service begins at 9.30am. Services in Holy week this year will be advertised outside all of the three Trinity venues, Malling, Southover and St John sub Castro and a card giving details, should have been posted through letter boxes of parishioners. At Malling, there is an evening service of Holy Communion on Thursday at 8pm which finishes with the solemn extinguishing of candles, (known as Tenebrae) marking the arrest, trial and and crucifixion of Christ over 2000 years ago, traditionally on that night. On Good Friday, at 10am there is a period of song and meditation based on the practice of Iona. It lasts just under an hour. On Saturday, March 31, from 10am to noon, there is an Easter-themed Craft Morning, in church, for children. Finally and gloriously, on Easter Sunday, at the usual time of 9.30am, there is a festive Communion Service. All are welcome.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association report that the District Council has set up an organisation called Neighbourhood Force, to work on local issues (such as thoughtless parking, dog fouling and and other irritations). You can report such things at

http://www.lewes- eastbourne.gov.uk/environmental-problems/neighbourhood-first/ Also,

Members of the Association report that: As noted previously on this page, LDC have now moved to the next stage in the plan to build on the Malling green spaces, as confirmed to me in February by Leighton Rowe (Development Project Manager at LDC). This was agreed at the Cabinet meeting on January 3 (http://bit.ly/2G8ohxl) when a report was presented entitled Garage Sites: Redevelopment Phase 2 (http://bit.ly/2swmekE). This lists a number of garage sites that LDC wish to develop, and rather confusingly includes the Malling green spaces (amenity land) as well.