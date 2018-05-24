TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). This coming Sunday is Trinity Sunday which begins the final Season of the church year and continues, (with a number of festivals) until next Advent. Christians know God as three persons Father, Son and Holy Spirit, each part of one creative, loving and supportive being. The service on Sunday will be Morning Praise, led by Revd Jules Middleton, with music from the church music group. The service begins at 9.30am. All are welcome.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association are looking at ways in which local foot paths and rights of way can be uncovered and made more convenient for residents’ use. Chelsea Renton reports that, after a footfall count on the path between Spences Lane and FLO Tyres, last Friday ( between 7am and 6pm), volunteers counted 157 people. ‘Imagine how many more would use it if it wasn’t a trip hazard and the surface was smooth enough for buggies,’ she asks, and says, ‘Well done counters Pauline Allcott, John Lamb, Joe Martin, Rita Ellis and Christopher Ettridge,’ and Chelsea who was, presumably also involved and who with Natalie Edelman, circulated this message. She says that the next step, ‘will be a survey letter in the Malling area (we have to do this for ESCC match funding). If you can help do the posting (or perhaps we’ll do a doorstep survey), please let the Residents Association know. It’s a long and windy path in itself to get a path paved, but worth it in the end, especially if it reduces car use.’ Thanks Chelsea and Natalie, and all who are helping out and best wishes.